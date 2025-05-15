Tyler Henry has undergone brain surgery | Tyler Henry/Instagram

Friend to superstars and the person trusted to see their future, Tyler Henry, has undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour - just days after getting married.

The celebrity medium has reassured fans he has a "great prognosis" and his operation was a "success" after doctors discovered a colloid tumour near the centre of his brain.

Sharing a smiling photo of himself in his hospital bed, Tyler wrote on Instagram on Thursday (15.05.25): "Brain surgery was a success! Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family. I’ll be on bedrest for a month and look forward to getting back to doing readings.

"For those of you who connect with me virtually, not much should change as far as private reading giveaways and group readings, right now I’m just on the mend. For those curious, I had a colloid tumor near the center of my brain and thankfully most of it has been removed! (The tumor, not my brain… that is. [cry laughing emoji) (sic)"

The 'Hollywood Medium' star noted it wasn't his "first rodeo" with such an operation, having previously revealed in August 2023 he had to have a congenital brain cyst removed shortly after turning 18.

He added: "This isn’t my first rodeo with this and I have so much to be thankful for - I’ll see ya’ll very soon with lots of thought-provoking subjects and of course, readings. Thank you all so much for your support."

The 29-year-old clairvoyant's new husband, Clint Godwin - who he married earlier this month - gave thanks on his own Instagram account for Tyler's successful treatment.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: "So thankful for a great surgeon and a speedy surgery."

The brain tumour news comes just a week after Tyler and Clint revealed they had got married at The Beverly Hills courthouse.

Alongside a picture of the pair beaming in casual shirts and jeans, they wrote in a joint Instagram post on 7 May: “Today, we are married.

“Life with you is an endless sleepover with my best friend and life’s just getting started. I knew when we met nearly a decade ago that you would be the one, and that conviction only grew stronger with every day. Best premonition ever!"