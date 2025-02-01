Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Legendary rock musician Bruce Howe has passed away at the age of 77 following a long cancer battle.

The news of rock star Bruce Howe’s death was shared by Jimmy Barnes in a social media post on Instagram. Bruce Howe was the bassist for Australian 1970s rock band Fraternity alongside AC/DC star Bon Scott and Jimmy Barnes.

Jimmy Barnes took to Instagram and wrote: “My dear friend Bruce Howe has passed away after a battle with cancer. Bruce was the first person I rang when I went solo. He played bass with my band and helped guide me through the early years of my career. He will be sadly missed. RIP Bruce. You were the most ferocious bass player I’ve ever heard.”

Following Jimmy’s tribute, many fans shared their own memories and a former neighbour wrote: “Lived across the road from Bruce, Anne and JJ when Bruce finished with Fraternity. A great man and a great family,” whilst another said: “Sorry you have lost a dear friend Jimmy ❤ ️ may he rest in peace.”

Bruce Howe was a founding member of the rock band Fraternity alongside John Bisset, Mick Jurd and Tony Buettel in 1970. Bon Scott joined a year later. The Bon Scott Official Instagram page paid tribute to Bruce Howe and wrote: “RIP to the great Bruce Howe, Bon’s bandmate in Fraternity and one of his closest friends. He will be deeply missed by the Scott family.”

AC/DC frontman Bon Scott was found dead in a Renault car in London in 1980, he was only 33 years of age. ABC News reported that “It was an inglorious end to a life lived in technicolour, one that has spawned countless books, articles and theories from fans and devotees around the world.”

Fraternity had hits with the singles Seasons of Change and If You Got It in 1971. Despite the band splitting up four years later, Bruce Howe often worked with Jimmy Barnes on songs such as No Second Prize, Working Class Man and Daylight.