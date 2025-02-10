An enormous fatberg in central Perth has forced a Bryan Adams concert to be cancelled.

Authorities raised concerns that the fatberg may cause sewage to back up at the venue’s toilets. Adams was due to perform at the Western Australian capital’s RAC Arena on Sunday night (9 February), but the city’s water corporation said a “large blockage of fat, grease and rags” was causing wastewater overflows at nearby properties, prompting authorities to intervene.

Frontier Touring posted a statement on Monday announcing the cancellation, and that attendees will receive an automatic refund in full. It said: “Last night’s concert could not proceed due to an external Perth Water Corporation issue, which was unable to be fixed in time. The issue, which impacted all of Wellington Street, meant that it was deemed unsafe for patrons to enter RAC Arena.

“The cancellation of (the) show is bitterly disappointing, and we thank fans for their understanding that while every effort was made for the show to proceed, this matter was outside of the control of Bryan Adams, Frontier Touring and RAC Arena.”

The support act, James Arthur, was scheduled to take the stage about 7.45pm, before Adams at 9pm. A text message sent at about 7:15pm said the concert had been delayed, and then a second message at about 7:35pm said doors had to remain closed.

It read: “Due to an external Water Corporation issue, doors continue to remain closed for the time being. All efforts are being made to resolve this issue. We will continue to keep you informed”.

At around 9pm, a final message confirmed that the concert was delayed “due to an external Water Corporation water supply issue which could not be resolved.” Frustrated concertgoers took to comments on a Facebook post, with many complaining about the lack of earlier updates. One said: “Yeah thanks for telling us 3 HOURS after the event and 3 hrs after we stood in a queue ! Pathetic”.