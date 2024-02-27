BTS members J-Hope and Jungkook (L-R) will be collaborating despite military service on J-Hope's new solo album (BIG HIT MUSIC/Getty)

BTS fans looking for their next collaborative fix while some of the members undertake mandatory South Korean Military service will be very happy to hear your wait won’t be too long. One month, to be precise.

As revealed earlier today by BIG HIT Entertainment, J-Hope’s fellow BTS member Jungkook will be one of the guests appearing on “Hope on the Street Vol. 1,” set for release both on streaming platforms but also Prime Video as part of the latest behind-the-scenes documentary about the solo efforts of band members.

With the reveal of the “Hope on the Street Vol. 1” tracklisting through J-Hope’s WeVerse page, Jungkook was listed as a guest performer on the track “I Wonder,” while the tracklisting also offered a newer version of “On the Street,” one that differs from the single version released in 2023.

J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-seok, completed his basic military training in May 2023 and was appointed as an assistant training instructor with the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju, while Jungkook, real name Jeon Jung-kook, began his military service on December 12 2023.

“Hope on the Street Vol. 1” Tracklisting

“On The Street”

“I Wonder” (featuring Jungkook)

“What If…” (JINBO the Superfreak remix)

“I Don’t Know” (featuring Huh Yunjin)

“Neuron” (featuring GAEKO and Yoonmirae)

“Lock/Unlock” (featuring Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers)

When is “Hope on the Street Vol. 1” released?