Hope on the Street | Jungkook to guest on J-Hope’s upcoming solo album on the track “I Wonder”
BTS fans looking for their next collaborative fix while some of the members undertake mandatory South Korean Military service will be very happy to hear your wait won’t be too long. One month, to be precise.
As revealed earlier today by BIG HIT Entertainment, J-Hope’s fellow BTS member Jungkook will be one of the guests appearing on “Hope on the Street Vol. 1,” set for release both on streaming platforms but also Prime Video as part of the latest behind-the-scenes documentary about the solo efforts of band members.
With the reveal of the “Hope on the Street Vol. 1” tracklisting through J-Hope’s WeVerse page, Jungkook was listed as a guest performer on the track “I Wonder,” while the tracklisting also offered a newer version of “On the Street,” one that differs from the single version released in 2023.
The "Hope on the Street Vol. 1" tracklisting also boasts numerous collaborations with notable figures within and outside the K-pop realm, including Benny Blanco, funk legend and recent Daft Punk collaborator Nile Rodgers and LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin.
J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-seok, completed his basic military training in May 2023 and was appointed as an assistant training instructor with the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju, while Jungkook, real name Jeon Jung-kook, began his military service on December 12 2023.
“Hope on the Street Vol. 1” Tracklisting
- “On The Street”
- “I Wonder” (featuring Jungkook)
- “What If…” (JINBO the Superfreak remix)
- “I Don’t Know” (featuring Huh Yunjin)
- “Neuron” (featuring GAEKO and Yoonmirae)
- “Lock/Unlock” (featuring Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers)
When is “Hope on the Street Vol. 1” released?
The new J-Hope solo effort, “Hope on the Street Vol. 1” will be released on March 29 2024 through all leading digital retailers and streaming platforms, while the documentary series arrives on Prime Video on March 27 2024.
