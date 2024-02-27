Made In Korea | BBC set to produce K-Pop reality series chronicling British artists in K-Pop boot camp
For anyone who is still suggesting that K-Pop has yet to make the same waves in the United Kingdom as it has in the United States, think again. News emerged from Variety earlier today that the BBC has secured the rights to a British-based K-Pop reality show, under the current working title “Made in Korea.”
Described as a blend of captivating performances, television excellence, and the journey of a band poised to captivate global audiences, the series raises the question: Will these budding artists rise to the challenge, absorbing lessons from the best in the industry, and transform from ordinary talents to pop sensations?
The series chronicles the journey of a British boyband as they venture to a K-pop boot camp in Korea. There, they'll receive guidance from experts behind some of the nation's most successful music exports.
Produced by Nigel Hall ("Britain’s Got Talent"), overseen by talent manager Russ Lindsay (former manager of Ant & Dec), with the backing of broadcast executive Dawn Airey’s Moon&Back Media and Korea’s SM Entertainment, "Made in Korea" is currently in production.
ITV Studios is responsible for distributing both the series and its format, with the production company scheduled to unveil the show at the ITV Studios showcase in London this week, offering international buyers an exclusive preview of this and other compelling unscripted titles.
No broadcast nor audition dates have been announced so far
Is a K-Pop band formed outside of South Korea still a K-Pop band
BLACKSWAN fans will tell you yes, despite it being a point of contention at times.
K-Pop groups are known for producing a blend of various music genres, including pop, hip-hop, R&B, electronic, and more. Their music often features catchy melodies, energetic beats, and a mix of different musical elements - with some groups incorporating both melodic vocals and rapping into their music, as seen with BTS.
In addition to their music, K-Pop places a strong emphasis on visuals, including music videos, choreography, fashion, and overall appearance. Groups are known for their stylish and coordinated outfits, distinct hairstyles, and captivating music video concepts.
One of the defining features of K-Pop is its intricate and synchronized choreography. Groups invest a significant amount of time and effort into practicing and perfecting their dance routines, which are often an integral part of their performances. Most K-Pop idols also undergo extensive training before debuting, encompassing singing, dancing, acting, foreign languages, and more. More than enough for the contestants who will eventyually be revealed to be involved in the production to be filmed trying to come to grips with.
