Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is returning for 2025 at Wembley Stadium.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line-up for the popular event has been announced live on air on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby. Capital’s Summertime Ball is taking place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 15th June.

Presale for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 opens on Tuesday 29th April at 9am. Tickets are available exclusively on Global Player, the official Capital app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball go on general sale on Wednesday 30th April at 9am. Last year was a sell-out event with huge artists taking to the stage.

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is returning for 2025 at Wembley Stadium. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Listed below are the artists who have been confirmed to be playing at the concert this year.

Busted Vs McFly

All the members of Busted and McFly joined forces in the last year and Capital is so excited to have this iconic supergroup performing at Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball!

Benson Boone

American singer-songwriter Benson is joining the UK’s biggest summer party for the second year in a row!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dasha

Pop-country queen Dasha is on the incredible line-up! Rising US country star Dasha, known for her breakout smash ‘Austin’, will make her Ball debut, bringing her distinctive sound to Capital listeners for the very first time.

Jessie J

Jessie J is back with new music and she’s returning to Capital’s Summertime Ball stage after 12 years!

KSI

KSI is returning to Capital’s Summertime Ball for a second time! The YouTuber-turned rap sensation’s had an epic few years of music, with multiple songs landing in the Top 10 on The EE Official Big Top 40 from Global, like ‘Not Over Yet’ (feat. Tom Grennan), ‘Holiday’ and his 2024 single ‘Thick Of It’ (feat. Trippie Redd).

Zara Larsson

The queen of summer hits, Zara Larsson is on the Summertime Ball line-up! Zara last performed at the UK’s biggest summer party in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reneé Rapp

Mean Girls (2024) star and pop sensation Reneé Rapp is on the #CapitalSTB line-up! Reneé burst onto the scene when she starred as Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls. She then reprised the role in the 2024 musical film also sang on the soundtrack, cementing herself as a pop girlie.

Lola Young

‘Messy’ hitmaker and BRIT-nominated Lola Young is performing at this year’s Summertime Ball!

Mariah Carey

Actual Mariah Carey is performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025! The pop icon defined a whole era with her unmistakable vocals, has countless Number 1s and is one of the most successful singer-songwriters in history!

Tate McRae

Princess of pop Tate McRae is returning to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard! This year she dropped her newest album ‘So Close To What’ with songs we’ve had on repeat like ‘Revolving Door’ and ‘Sports Car’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myles Smith

BRIT Rising Star Award-winner Myles is known for his huge songs ‘Stargazing’ and ‘Nice To Meet You’ and now it’s time for him to make his #CapitalSTB debut.

JADE

Jade is making her solo debut at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025! After kicking off her solo career last year following Little Mix’s hiatus, Jade’s been carving out a sound of her own, releasing viral hits like ‘Angel of My Dreams’ and ‘IT Girl’.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora’s returning to the UK’ s biggest summer party after five years! She’s got some of the biggest hits that remain summer favourite and this pop sensation knows how to put on a show.

James Hype

DJ and producer James Hype will bring his futuristic set to the Ball, with the most summery soundtrack. Known for ‘Ferrari’, ‘Drums’ and ‘More Than Friends’, he'll have all the party vibes when he gets behind the decks to play to 80,000 Capital listeners!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember Monday

Country-pop girl group Remember Monday have joined the UK’s biggest summer party line-up. They rose to fame after appearing on The Voice UK and in May they’ll take to the stage at the Eurovision Song Contest representing the UK!

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff

American hip hop duo Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff will play a one-off UK exclusive show at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard! The two-time GRAMMY award-winning duo are known for their hit singles ‘Summertime’, ‘Miami’, ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’, ‘Boom Shake The Room’, ‘Men In Black’, and the iconic noughties TV show soundtrack ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’.