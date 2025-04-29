Capital Summertime Ball 2025: Full line-up unveiled for this year's concert including surprise star - who will be performing at Wembley Stadium?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The line-up for the popular event has been announced live on air on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby. Capital’s Summertime Ball is taking place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 15th June.
Presale for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 opens on Tuesday 29th April at 9am. Tickets are available exclusively on Global Player, the official Capital app.
Tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball go on general sale on Wednesday 30th April at 9am. Last year was a sell-out event with huge artists taking to the stage.
Listed below are the artists who have been confirmed to be playing at the concert this year.
Busted Vs McFly
All the members of Busted and McFly joined forces in the last year and Capital is so excited to have this iconic supergroup performing at Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball!
Benson Boone
American singer-songwriter Benson is joining the UK’s biggest summer party for the second year in a row!
Dasha
Pop-country queen Dasha is on the incredible line-up! Rising US country star Dasha, known for her breakout smash ‘Austin’, will make her Ball debut, bringing her distinctive sound to Capital listeners for the very first time.
Jessie J
Jessie J is back with new music and she’s returning to Capital’s Summertime Ball stage after 12 years!
KSI
KSI is returning to Capital’s Summertime Ball for a second time! The YouTuber-turned rap sensation’s had an epic few years of music, with multiple songs landing in the Top 10 on The EE Official Big Top 40 from Global, like ‘Not Over Yet’ (feat. Tom Grennan), ‘Holiday’ and his 2024 single ‘Thick Of It’ (feat. Trippie Redd).
Zara Larsson
The queen of summer hits, Zara Larsson is on the Summertime Ball line-up! Zara last performed at the UK’s biggest summer party in 2023.
Reneé Rapp
Mean Girls (2024) star and pop sensation Reneé Rapp is on the #CapitalSTB line-up! Reneé burst onto the scene when she starred as Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls. She then reprised the role in the 2024 musical film also sang on the soundtrack, cementing herself as a pop girlie.
Lola Young
‘Messy’ hitmaker and BRIT-nominated Lola Young is performing at this year’s Summertime Ball!
Mariah Carey
Actual Mariah Carey is performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025! The pop icon defined a whole era with her unmistakable vocals, has countless Number 1s and is one of the most successful singer-songwriters in history!
Tate McRae
Princess of pop Tate McRae is returning to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard! This year she dropped her newest album ‘So Close To What’ with songs we’ve had on repeat like ‘Revolving Door’ and ‘Sports Car’.
Myles Smith
BRIT Rising Star Award-winner Myles is known for his huge songs ‘Stargazing’ and ‘Nice To Meet You’ and now it’s time for him to make his #CapitalSTB debut.
JADE
Jade is making her solo debut at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025! After kicking off her solo career last year following Little Mix’s hiatus, Jade’s been carving out a sound of her own, releasing viral hits like ‘Angel of My Dreams’ and ‘IT Girl’.
Rita Ora
Rita Ora’s returning to the UK’ s biggest summer party after five years! She’s got some of the biggest hits that remain summer favourite and this pop sensation knows how to put on a show.
James Hype
DJ and producer James Hype will bring his futuristic set to the Ball, with the most summery soundtrack. Known for ‘Ferrari’, ‘Drums’ and ‘More Than Friends’, he'll have all the party vibes when he gets behind the decks to play to 80,000 Capital listeners!
Remember Monday
Country-pop girl group Remember Monday have joined the UK’s biggest summer party line-up. They rose to fame after appearing on The Voice UK and in May they’ll take to the stage at the Eurovision Song Contest representing the UK!
Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff
American hip hop duo Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff will play a one-off UK exclusive show at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard! The two-time GRAMMY award-winning duo are known for their hit singles ‘Summertime’, ‘Miami’, ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’, ‘Boom Shake The Room’, ‘Men In Black’, and the iconic noughties TV show soundtrack ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.