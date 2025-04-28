Capital Summertime Ball 2025: Line-up unveiled for this year's concert on Capital Breakfast - who will be performing at Wembley Stadium?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The line-up for the popular event is currently being announced live on air on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby. Capital’s Summertime Ball is taking place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 15th June.
Presale for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 opens on Tuesday 29th April at 9am. Tickets are available exclusively on Global Player, the official Capital app.
Tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball go on general sale on Wednesday 30th April at 9am. Last year was a sell-out event with huge artists taking to the stage.
Listed below are the artists who have so far been confirmed to be playing at the concert this year. More artists will be revealed tomorrow (Tuesday 29 April).
Busted Vs McFly
All the members of Busted and McFly joined forces in the last year and Capital is so excited to have this iconic supergroup performing at Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball!
Benson Boone
American singer-songwriter Benson is joining the UK’s biggest summer party for the second year in a row!
Dasha
Pop-country queen Dasha is on the incredible line-up! Rising US country star Dasha, known for her breakout smash ‘Austin’, will make her Ball debut, bringing her distinctive sound to Capital listeners for the very first time.
Jessie J
Jessie J is back with new music and she’s returning to Capital’s Summertime Ball stage after 12 years!
KSI
KSI is returning to Capital’s Summertime Ball for a second time! The YouTuber-turned rap sensation’s had an epic few years of music, with multiple songs landing in the Top 10 on The EE Official Big Top 40 from Global, like ‘Not Over Yet’ (feat. Tom Grennan), ‘Holiday’ and his 2024 single ‘Thick Of It’ (feat. Trippie Redd).
Zara Larsson
The queen of summer hits, Zara Larsson is on the Summertime Ball line-up! Zara last performed at the UK’s biggest summer party in 2023.
Reneé Rapp
Mean Girls (2024) star and pop sensation Reneé Rapp is on the #CapitalSTB line-up! Reneé burst onto the scene when she starred as Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls. She then reprised the role in the 2024 musical film also sang on the soundtrack, cementing herself as a pop girlie.
Lola Young
‘Messy’ hitmaker and BRIT-nominated Lola Young is performing at this year’s Summertime Ball!
Mariah Carey
Actual Mariah Carey is performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025! The pop icon defined a whole era with her unmistakable vocals, has countless Number 1s and is one of the most successful singer-songwriters in history!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.