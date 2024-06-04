Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British hyperpop artist Charli XCX becomes a late addition to Denmark’s Roskilde Festival, with some stage-times adjustments made to accommodate her inclusion.

We were promised by organisers of Danish music festival Roskilde that their last line-up announcement would be their final one; but when there’s more room at the table, it would appear the more the merrier.

After the release of her latest album, “Brat,” later this week (June 7 2024), British “hyperpop” artist Charli XCX has been added to the festival lineup, due to take place from June 29 2024 - but it comes not as an addition but instead a replacement.

"Charli XCX sets new standards for hyperpop, and we are pleased to add an international name of such high calibre. Moreover, an artist who has been highly requested by our participants and who is releasing a new album later this week," says Roskilde Festival's program director, Anders Wahrén regarding the last-minute addition.

That’s not the only change, however: Sexxy Red, coming off her successful cross-over appearance recently on the WWE’s NXT television show, will now be performing on the Orange Stage to accommodate Charli XCX on the main stage.

Organisers have advised that Sexxy Red’s performance will take place at 6pm local time, with Charli XCX scheduled for the Arena Stage at 9pm local time.

Roskilde Festival 2024: amended lineup (as of June 4 2024)

21 Savage

PinkPantheress

Amaarae

Barry Can’t Swim

Belle and Sebastian

Fridayy

Gloria Groove

Tinashe

Young Nudy

9T Antiope

Abadir & Hogir

Asbjørn

Balming Tiger

Barbro

Barselona

Bathsheba

Bclip

The Beaches

Bixiga 70

Cakes da Killa

Cristale

Dean Johnson

Debit

Decisive Pink

Decorticate

Erika de Casier

Faizal Mostrixx

Frode Haltli

Gobs

Greta

The Hirs Collective

Kakuma Sound

Lyra Valenza

Mariam Rezaei

Mdou Moctar

Melissa Carper

Prison Religion

Ragana

Rosa Pistola

Sam Lee

Selvhenter

Sho Madjozi

Smag På Dig Selv

Staples Jr. Singers

Tacobitch

Tallah

Taqbir (MA)

Tarawangsa Sunda Lugina

Water From Your Eyes

While She Sleeps

Y-Bayani & Baby Naa

Yamê

Zar Paulo

Aurora

Doja Cat

Foo Fighters

Gilli

Ice Spice

Jane's Addiction

J Hus

Jungle

Charli XCX

PJ Harvey

Skrillex

Sza

Tems

Tyla

Alvvays

Bad Gyal

Blondshell

Brutalismus 3000

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Heilung

Ida Laurberg

Jessie Ware

Khruangbin

Kim Gordon

Lankum

Marina Sena

Medina

Nia Archives

Noname

Omah Lay

Overmono

Rhiannon Giddens

Róisín Murphy

Romy

Sexyy Red

Tainy

Trueno

47Soul

Les Amazones D'Afrique

Amen Dunes

Angel Du$t

Aysay

Bar Italia

Better Lovers

Blanco Teta

Brìghde Chaimbeul

Deena Abdelwahed

Dina Ögon

Eartheater

English Teacher

Estee Nack

Gel

Haepaary

Hhy & The Kampala Unit

Humazapas

Icekid

Isabella Lovestory

Ivan$ito

Julie Christmas

Julie Pavon

Kader Tarhanine

Kara Jackson

Kari Faux

Kind Mod Kind

Kvelertak

Lalalar

The Last Dinner Party

Liv.e

Lorenzo Senni

Lovebites

LSDXOXO

Mabe Fratti

Mandy, Indiana

Majur

Marina Herlop

Ml Buch

Myrkur

Nick Shoulders

Pil

Pö

Ran Cap Duoi

Shovel Dance Collective

Slauson Malone 1

Snõõper

Sofia Kourtesis

The Armed

Titi Bakorta

Valentina Magaletti

Violent Magic Orchestra

Waqwaq Kingdom

Yaeji

Are there still tickets to Roskilde Festival 2024?