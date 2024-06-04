Charli XCX: British pop-star announced for Roskilde Festival 2024 - current festival lineup + ticketing info
We were promised by organisers of Danish music festival Roskilde that their last line-up announcement would be their final one; but when there’s more room at the table, it would appear the more the merrier.
After the release of her latest album, “Brat,” later this week (June 7 2024), British “hyperpop” artist Charli XCX has been added to the festival lineup, due to take place from June 29 2024 - but it comes not as an addition but instead a replacement.
The “Von Dutch” singer is set to replace Kali Uchis, who has had to cancel their festival commitment, leading the British electropop artist to now join the likes of Foo Fighters, 21 Savage, Doja Cat and Ice Spice on the festival bill.
"Charli XCX sets new standards for hyperpop, and we are pleased to add an international name of such high calibre. Moreover, an artist who has been highly requested by our participants and who is releasing a new album later this week," says Roskilde Festival's program director, Anders Wahrén regarding the last-minute addition.
That’s not the only change, however: Sexxy Red, coming off her successful cross-over appearance recently on the WWE’s NXT television show, will now be performing on the Orange Stage to accommodate Charli XCX on the main stage.
Organisers have advised that Sexxy Red’s performance will take place at 6pm local time, with Charli XCX scheduled for the Arena Stage at 9pm local time.
Roskilde Festival 2024: amended lineup (as of June 4 2024)
- 21 Savage
- PinkPantheress
- Amaarae
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Belle and Sebastian
- Fridayy
- Gloria Groove
- Tinashe
- Young Nudy
- 9T Antiope
- Abadir & Hogir
- Asbjørn
- Balming Tiger
- Barbro
- Barselona
- Bathsheba
- Bclip
- The Beaches
- Bixiga 70
- Cakes da Killa
- Cristale
- Dean Johnson
- Debit
- Decisive Pink
- Decorticate
- Erika de Casier
- Faizal Mostrixx
- Frode Haltli
- Gobs
- Greta
- The Hirs Collective
- Kakuma Sound
- Lyra Valenza
- Mariam Rezaei
- Mdou Moctar
- Melissa Carper
- Prison Religion
- Ragana
- Rosa Pistola
- Sam Lee
- Selvhenter
- Sho Madjozi
- Smag På Dig Selv
- Staples Jr. Singers
- Tacobitch
- Tallah
- Taqbir (MA)
- Tarawangsa Sunda Lugina
- Water From Your Eyes
- While She Sleeps
- Y-Bayani & Baby Naa
- Yamê
- Zar Paulo
- Aurora
- Doja Cat
- Foo Fighters
- Gilli
- Ice Spice
- Jane's Addiction
- J Hus
- Jungle
- Charli XCX
- PJ Harvey
- Skrillex
- Sza
- Tems
- Tyla
- Alvvays
- Bad Gyal
- Blondshell
- Brutalismus 3000
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
- Heilung
- Ida Laurberg
- Jessie Ware
- Khruangbin
- Kim Gordon
- Lankum
- Marina Sena
- Medina
- Nia Archives
- Noname
- Omah Lay
- Overmono
- Rhiannon Giddens
- Róisín Murphy
- Romy
- Sexyy Red
- Tainy
- Trueno
- 47Soul
- Les Amazones D'Afrique
- Amen Dunes
- Angel Du$t
- Aysay
- Bar Italia
- Better Lovers
- Blanco Teta
- Brìghde Chaimbeul
- Deena Abdelwahed
- Dina Ögon
- Eartheater
- English Teacher
- Estee Nack
- Gel
- Haepaary
- Hhy & The Kampala Unit
- Humazapas
- Icekid
- Isabella Lovestory
- Ivan$ito
- Julie Christmas
- Julie Pavon
- Kader Tarhanine
- Kara Jackson
- Kari Faux
- Kind Mod Kind
- Kvelertak
- Lalalar
- The Last Dinner Party
- Liv.e
- Lorenzo Senni
- Lovebites
- LSDXOXO
- Mabe Fratti
- Mandy, Indiana
- Majur
- Marina Herlop
- Ml Buch
- Myrkur
- Nick Shoulders
- Pil
- Pö
- Ran Cap Duoi
- Shovel Dance Collective
- Slauson Malone 1
- Snõõper
- Sofia Kourtesis
- The Armed
- Titi Bakorta
- Valentina Magaletti
- Violent Magic Orchestra
- Waqwaq Kingdom
- Yaeji
Are there still tickets to Roskilde Festival 2024?
Day tickets remain for this year’s Roskilde Festival in Denmark but are selling out quickly. Those who want an overseas festival experience can book tickets through Roskilde Festival’s official website, while you can also visit Skyscanner to find out what available (and affordable) flights out to Denmark are available.
