British artist Shygirl is among 15 new artist announced for this year's Roskilde Festival, as organisers promise this is the last artist announcement for the year (Credit: Getty Images)

Hip-hop star Action Bronson, British musician Shygirl and producer Sega Bodega are among the latest names added to this year’s Roskilde Festival in Denmark, as the line-up for this year’s festival grows strong with each announcement.

Despite the assurances that the last announcement was indeed the final lineup reveal, organisers have instead dropped a surprise additional 15 names for this year’s bill, as the festival has also released the days on which the musical acts will be performing.

Bronson is as much known to television audiences as he is to hip-hop fans; he was the host of Vice’s culinary show “F*ck That’s Delicious” while also having a notable cameo role in the Judd Apatow directed, Pete Davidson starring film “The King of Staten Island” in 2020.

Shygirl is bringing her “Club Shy” performance to the Danish festival also this year, featuring a blend of music, art, and performance that aligns with Shygirl's unique and innovative style. The artist, known for her distinctive sound and bold style, curates “Club Shy” to reflect her vision and artistic sensibilities, offering a space for fans to enjoy her music and other creative works

Sega Bodega's music is characterized by its unique blend of electronic, pop, and avant-garde influences, often incorporating unconventional sounds and production techniques. He is known for his creative approach to music, blending different genres and styles to create a distinctive sound. His work often explores themes of identity, technology, and the human experience.

What new music acts have been added to Roskilde 2024?

Action Bronson performs at 2018 ComplexCon at Long Beach Convention Center on November 4, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Action Bronson

Musa Keys

Scarlxrd

Shygirl presents Club Shy

Ana Lua Caiano

Cumgirl8

Cynnamon

DJ Mof!yah

Evian Christ

Muskila

Otoboke Beaver

Porij

Sega Bodega

Strictly Silk

Zzzahara

Previous music acts announced for Roskilde Festival 2024

The new musical additions for Roskilde are set to join this year’s headliners Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Foo Fighters and SZA, with notable acts including Ice Spice, Skrillex, PJ Harvey, Tem, J Hus and Jane’s Addiction.

For a comprehensive list of the entire lineup for this year’s Roskilde Festival, you can take a look at our previous article.

When does the Roskilde Festival 2024 take place?

The Danish band Prisma performs at the Roskilde Festival 2023, Denmark, on June 29, 2023. (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)

Roskilde Festival 2024 takes place from June 29 2024 to July 6 2024

How much is a ticket to the Roskilde Festival 2024?

A full festival ticket costs DKK 2,400 (around £273 with the current conversion rate) plus fees. A day ticket costs DKK 1,200 (around £136) plus fees, however, all Friday tickets are sold out.

Where can I buy tickets to Roskilde Festival 2024?