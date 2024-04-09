Chilly Gonzalez UK Tour; where is the Canadian musician performing and how to get tickets to the shows?
Canadian piano virtuoso, songwriter and producer Jason Charles Beck, aka Chilly Gonzalez, has announced two shows in the United Kingdom, with one of the performances scheduled for the Edinburgh International Festival in August 2024.
The eclectic musician earlier in his career released a series of electronic works such as “Uber Alles” and “Presidential Suite,” leading to an extensive collaborative relationship with another Canadian musician, Feist, in the process.
Gonalez has been a long-time contributor to Feist’s work, including production work on her albums “Let It Die,” “The Reminder” and “Metals.” Gonzalez has also worked with Canadian rapper Drake on the song “Marvin’s Room” and recorded piano for “Within,” from Daft Punk’s acclaimed 2014 album, “Random Access Memories.”
Recently, Gonzalez released his first album completely written in French, “French Kiss,” last year and more recently dropped a new single, “F**k Wagner,” earlier this month.
Where is Chilly Gonzalez playing in the United Kingdom?
Chilly Gonzalez is set to perform as part of the Edinburgh International Festival in August 2024, before returning to the United Kingdom to perform in London in October 2024:
- August 11 2024: Usher Hall, Lothian Rd, Edinburgh EH1 2EA
- October 28 2024 - Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP
Where can I get tickets to see Chilly Gonzalez playing in the United Kingdom?
Tickets to see Chilly Gonzalez’s performance at the Edinburgh International Festival are currently on sale now through Serious Events, while tickets for the Royal Albert Hall performance are scheduled to go on sale on April 11 2024 at 10am, with tickets costing £26.50 plus booking fees.
