Hallowed progressive metal band Dream Theater are celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band with a series of shows across Europe, dubbed “An Evening With Dream Theater,” with the tour starting in London later this year.

The band, who formed in 1985, have sold over 12 million records worldwide and have received three Grammy Award nominations, winning Best Metal Performance for their song "The Alien” at the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022. The band have long been considered one of the foremost progressive metal acts and an influence on the genre, with comparisons made at times to another influential progressive music act - King Crimson.

Speaking about the European tour dates, the band couldn’t hold back on the significance of the shows. “This tour is going to be incredibly special for all of us! Each show will surely be filled with anticipation and a variety of emotions. We can’t wait to step on stage together once again and begin this historic celebration of 40 years with everyone this Fall.”

“This is just the beginning, and we will have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming months.”

The European tour comes two months after drummer Mike Portnoy revealed that the band were working on their latest studio album, set to be their 16th in total and following from 2021’s “A View from the Top of the World,” which peaked in the UK Top 40 album chart at 21 upon its release. The new album also marks a return for Portnoy behind the drumkit for the first time in 15 years.

When is Dream Theatre playing in the United Kingdom?

Dream Theater are set to launch their European Tour with their first night at London’s The O2, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX on October 20 2024.

Full “An Evening With Dream Theater” 2024 European tour dates

October 20 2024: The O2, London

October 22 2024: Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin

October 23 2024: Palladium, Cologne

October 25 2024: Forum Di Milano, Milan

October 26 2024: Palazzo Dello Sport, Rome

Mon October 28 2024: Zenith, Munich

October 29 2024: Arena Zagreb, Zagreb

November 01 2024: Budapest Arena, Budapest

November 02 2024: Fortuna Arena, Prague

November 03 2024:Atlas Arena, Lodz

John Petrucci of "Dream Theater" poses in the press room with award for Best Metal Performance for "The Alien" during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

November 06 2024: Espoo Metro Areena, Helsinki

November 08 2024: Waterfront Congress Centre, Stockholm

November 09 2024: Oslo Spektrum, Oslo

November 10 2024: Poolen, Copenhaged

November 12 2024: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

November 13 2024: Zurich Hall, Zurich

November 14 2024: Halle Tony Garnier, Lyon

November 16 2024: Meo Arena, Lisbon

November 17 2024: La Cubierta De Leganes, Madrid

November 20 2024: Beethovensaal, Stuttgart

November 21 2024:Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt

November 23 2024: Adidas Arena, Paris

Where can I get tickets to see Dream Theatre play in the United Kingdom?

