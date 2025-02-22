Legendary 90s rock star Chris Burney has revealed he has lost two toes amid his health battle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after Bowling For Soup guitarist Chris, 55, announced that he had permanently retired from the band last summer. Chris took to Instagram to share a health update as he revealed he had lost two of his toes, but did not detail when or how it happened.

The musician said: "I’m a Free-nubbin, butt-rubbin son of a gun." He also shared a selfie of him sitting on his sofa and sticking out his tongue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes not long after Chris reportedly suffered a leg injury and took time out from the band to focus on his health. This meant the rocker was absent from Download Festival 2024 and the group have continued to perform as a trio without him.

Legendary 90s rock star Chris Burney has revealed he has lost two toes amid his health battle. (Photo: @soupbowlerchris) | @soupbowlerchris

The band was formed in 1994 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Their best known hits are Girl All the Bad Guys Want, 1985, Almost and High School Never Ends.

They also announced earlier this year that Chris would not be in the line-up for their UK 20th anniversary tour A Hangover You Don’t Deserve. Sharing a post on social media, they said: "To All Our Amazing Bowling For Soup Fans… It is with a heavy heart we announce that Chris Burney has made the decision to retire from his stage-right post in the band he co-founded in 1994.

“Some recent medical developments, 30 years of rocking balls and touring non-stop have made it difficult to continue. We are bummed to not have Chris by our sides, but absolutely support his decision.”