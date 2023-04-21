Coachella Festival will be livestreamed on YouTube this weekend

Music fans will get to experience Coachella from the comfort of their own homes.

Performances from the fesival in Southern California will be livestreamed on YouTube. It is the second weekend of the event and will see Bad Bunny, Blackpink and blink-182 headline.

Frank Ocean’s headline slot last week sparked headlines after the start was delayed, leaving fans upset. He has been forced to withdraw from the festial for the second weekend.

But how can you follow Coachella from home, what time are the performances? Here is all you need to know:

Can you watch Coachella at home?

If you are unable to make it to Southern California for the second weekend of Coachella, you will be pleased to know you can still follow all the action from home. It is advertised as the whole festival being livestreamed, including the main stage.

How can you livestream Coachella?

The stream will be available on Coachella’s official YouTube account. The YouTube app can be downloaded on phones via the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

It is also available on tablets, video game consoles and through smart TVs. You can also watch YouTube via a web browser.

Which stages can you watch on the livestream?

Coachella’s official YouTube channels have different livestreams for each of the stages. It includes the following stages:

Can you set a reminder on YouTube?

If you want to follow any of the livestreams over the second weekend of Coachella but are worried about keeping track of the start time, YouTube allows you to set reminder.

You will receive a notification prior to the start of the livestream.

What time does Coachella start?

The festival takes place in Southern California, meaning that there is a time difference in the UK. Pacific Standard Time is eight hours behind GMT.

Peformances will start on some of the stages at 12pm local time (8pm UK). However the livestreams are not scheduled to being until 4pm PST - midnight in the UK.

The action on the main stage begins at 3.20pm PST on Friday (21 April) with Doechii, the first of six acts on the main stage.

Jai Wolf performs at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Timings for Coachella main stage

The main stage will see a headline performance from Bad Bunny on Friday. The Latin Trap and Reggaeton superstar, who was the most streamed artist in the world on Spotify last year, is headlining day one of Coachella on both weekends.

The full list of acts on the main stage on 21 April, is as follows:

Friday, 21 April

Doechii - 3.20pm PST (11.20pm GMT)

Pusha T - 4.20pm PST (12.20am GMT)

Becky G - 5.35pm PST (1.35am GMT)

Burna Boy - 7pm PST (3am GMT)

Gorillaz - 8.30pm PST (4.30am GMT)

Bad Bunny - 11pm PST (7am GMT)

Saturday, 22 April

Marc Rebillet - 2.50pm PST (10.50pm GMT)

070 Shake - 4.10pm PST (12.10am GMT)

Charli XCX - 5.25pm PST (1.25am GMT)

Rosalia - 6.55pm PST (2.55am GMT)

Blackpink - 9.20pm PST (5.20am GMT)

Sunday, 23 April

GloRilla - 3.40pm PST (11.40pm GMT)

Porter Robinson - 4.45pm PST (12.45am GMT)

Kali Uchis - 6pm PST (2am GMT)

Bjork - 7.30pm PST (3.30am GMT)

blink-182 - 9.20pm PST (5.20am GMT)

Has Frank Ocean dropped out?

The pop star performed a rare live set at Coachella over the festival’s first weekend. His headline slot took place on Sunday (16 April) but the start was delayed by one hour.

It was later revealed that he had injured his ankle in the days leading up to the set. Frank Ocean pulled out of headlining the second Sunday at Coachella on 23 April.