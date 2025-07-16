A DJ has pulled out of his shows at Boiler Room Ibiza and UK festival Boardmasters due to the owner of the two having “financial ties with Israel”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conducta said on X: “I will no longer be performing at Boardmasters or Boiler Room Ibiza due to both being owned by KKR - a firm with direct investments in weapons manufacturers and financial ties to the state of Israel. I stand with the people of Palestine and oppressed people everywhere.

“Following the boycott is, for me, the most effective way to show solidarity with freedom struggles, as I could not in good conscience play these shows”. Social media users reacted by applauding him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One wrote: “What a brilliant gesture. Well done, and I hope others will follow suit.” Another said: “Great news. Encourage your peers to do the same. We're all with you”.

KKR, or Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., is a global investment firm with a significant presence in Israel, particularly through its Tech Growth strategy. This strategy focuses on high-growth technology companies in sectors like software, cybersecurity, and fintech within Europe and Israel.

KKR's involvement in Israel has drawn criticism and calls for boycotts, primarily due to the company's investment in Axel Springer, which is perceived as indirectly supporting Israeli housing developments in occupied territories. Sónar, one of Europe’s leading electronic music festivals, was also previously under threat after dozens of musicians and DJs announced a boycott over the event’s parent company KKR’s alleged links to Israel.

More than 70 artists signed an open letter to the festival stating that “we oppose any affiliation between the cultural sector and entities complicit in war crimes”. Spain’s culture minister Ernest Urtasun said that KKR is “not welcome in Spain”, adding that “for many years it’s been policy that companies with economic interests in illegal settlements in Palestine cannot operate normally in the European Union”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KKR declined to comment on the allegations of its links to Israel. However, it previously told the Guardian that it is “horrified by the scale of suffering” in Gaza. The band La Élite also said are boycotting the FIB festival in July which is held in Benicassìm, near Valencia, because of its association with KKR.