Tommy Alverson’s wife Amy took to Facebook to reveal that the ‘Upside Down’ and ‘Texas Woman’ singer had passed away.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Alverson wrote: “I’m going to need a little while, but I’ll be posting soon… until then just know that, just like the lucky of sun, he’s got nothing to do but roll around Heaven all day…” She started the post with two broken red heart emojis. Amy Alverson has received over 1000 messages to her tribute. One fan wrote: “So very sorry to hear this. My deepest condolences to you and the kids,” whilst another wrote: “My condolences and thoughts for you and your family, he will surely be deeply missed.”

Billy Mack Smith took to Instagram to pay tribute to Tommy Alverson and wrote: “So sorry to hear about the passing of Tommy Alverson. Thank you for the great Texas Music songwritng, and more importantly, your friendship. My heart is with AmyCarol Alverson and their family. Love ya, buddy! You will be missed,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Brett Watts paid tribute to Tommy Alverson on Facebook and wrote: “Hearts are breaking across Texas, the country and The World, a true legend, friend and one of the contributing founding fathers of the continued success of Texas Country Muisc has been awarded his wings!” He went on to write: “Our love and prayers go out to you and your family and friends and everyone who was ever touched by his greatness during this time! “GO REST HIGH ON THAT MOUNTAIN1 My friend! LOVE ALWAYS!!! The tears won’t stop!”

What was Tommy Alverson’s cause of death?

At the time of writing, it has not been revealed what Tommy Alverson’s cause of death was. However, Pop Culture reported that he had recently undergone immunotherapy treatments.

According to the University Hospital Southampton, “Immunotherapy is a drug treatment for some types of cancer. Immunotherapy uses your immune system to fight cancer. It works by helping your immune system to recognise and attack cancer cells.”