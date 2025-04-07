Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Band members of Gang of Four have paid tribute to bass player Dave Allen who has died at the age of 69.

Dave Allen, the bass guitar player of pop-punk band Gang of Four, has died at the age of 69 weeks before a planned farewell tour was due to begin. The English musician played bass with the band from 1977 until 1981 and again from 2004 until 2008.

He formed the band Shriekback which released music from 1981 onwards and still exists today. On Sunday (6 April), the sad news that Dave had passed away was shared by Gang of Four.

Taking to Instagram the group shared a string of photos of the musician. They wrote in an accompanying caption: "It is with broken yet full hearts that we share the news that Dave Allen, our old music partner, friend, and brilliant musician, died on Saturday morning. He was at home with his family."

Sharing details of the bass player's health leading up to his death, they continued: "Dave had endured the early-onset of mixed dementia for some years which has been a heartbreaking time for his wife Paddy, his children, and close friends. Our love and thoughts are with them.

"Jon and I [Hugo] went to see him and spent a lovely afternoon with him and the family. We talked and laughed for hours, sharing rich and vivid memories of good times together. Adventures, careers in music, raising families, our interwoven lives spanning half a century. We’ve been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives.

"We know that Dave would have wanted nothing more than to step onstage with us again in Portland on our farewell US tour. But it’s now a bridge too far. Goodbye, Old Friend."

The original members of Gang of Four were singer Jon King, guitarist Andy Gill, drummer Hugo Burnham and with Andy on bass guitar. Andy passed away in 2020 at the age of 64 after he contracted Covid-19.

Dave was born in Kendal, Westmorland, in December 1955 and performed in bands beyond Gang of Four and Shriekback. He was the singer-songwriter of The Elastic Purejoy, and played bass guitar in Low Pop Suicide which was fronted by Rick Boston.

The multi-talented musician also worked with an advertising firm based in Portland in the USA, and ran an independent record label called Pampelmoose. Dave also founded a digital strategy firm called Fight, and even worked with Beats Music.

Gang of Four had success in the charts - with their 1979 song, At Home He's a Tourist, being their biggest hit in the UK. Dave is survived by his wife and children.

His death comes just weeks before Gang of Four are set to embark on a North American farewell tour, which is due to kick off in Boston this month. Further dates will see the band perform across the United States and Canada.