Mia Love, a daughter of Haitian immigrants who became the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, has died aged 49.

Love's family posted news of her death on Love's X account on Sunday (23 March). She had undergone recent treatment for brain cancer and received immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial at Duke University's brain tumour centre.

Her daughter said earlier this month that the former lawmaker was no longer responding to treatment. Love died at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, according to a statement posted by the family.

Her family said: "With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences."

Utah gov. Spencer Cox referred to Love as a "true friend" and said her legacy of service inspired all who knew her. Love entered politics in 2003 after winning a seat on the city council in Saratoga Springs, a growing community about 30miles (48km) south of Salt Lake City.

She later became the city's mayor. In 2012, Love narrowly lost a bid for the House against the Democratic incumbent, former Rep. Jim Matheson, in a district that covers a string of Salt Lake City suburbs. She ran again two years later and defeated first-time candidate Doug Owens by about 7,500 votes.

Love didn't emphasise her race during her campaigns, but she acknowledged the significance of her election after her 2014 victory. She said her win defied naysayers who had suggested that a Black, Republican, Mormon woman couldn't win a congressional seat in overwhelmingly white Utah.

She was briefly considered a rising star within the GOP and she kept her distance from Donald Trump, who was unpopular with many Utah voters, while he was running for president ahead of the 2016 election. She thanked her medical team and every person who had prayed for her.