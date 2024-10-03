Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Musician David Allison reportedly passed away after a private battle with cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy metal band Anvil posted a tribute to David Allison on X which said: “We’d like to send our deepest condolences to the Allison family and friends. Dave passed away this morning. He was a close friend and we will miss him. He was proud of his early contributions to Anvil and his name and legacy lives on. Rest in peace DAVE SQUIRLY ALLISON.”

The band Anvil are currently on a European tour and are performing in Sheffield tonight on 3 October, Hull on 4 October, Merthyr Tydfil on 5 October, Dublin on 7 October, Belfast on 8 October, Glasgow on 9 October, London on 11 October, Southampton on 13 October and Frome on 14 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Instagram, Lips Anvil said: “Rest in peace Dave Allison January 5, 1956 to September 30, 2024...we will miss you brother!!”

David Allison, founding member of heavy metal band Anvil, has died | LipsAnvil/Instagram

The three piece band features Steve LIPS Kudlow on lead vocals and lead guitar, Robb Reiner on drums and Chris Christ Robertson on bass guitar and vocals. Steve Kuldow and Robb Reiner met in high school in 1973 and formed Anvil in 1981.

David Allison was part of the original band on backing vocals and rhythm guitar and Ian ‘Dix’ Dickson was on bass. The band were then known as ‘Lips,’ but changed their name to Anvil when they signed their first record deal back in 1981.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robb Reiner paid tribute to David Allison and said:“The word just reached me. Had the opportunity this spring to pay an unplanned surprise visit to Dave’s isolated cabin. Loneliness was no stranger to him: to say he was in shock was an understated fact. Blown away was more like it. And so was I.

“The visit covered memories (many) and exposed his dire state. He was not well, clearly. Together we planned a dinner that unfortunately never happened. R.I.P. my old friend.”