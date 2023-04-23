Euphoria star Zendaya performed songs from the hit show on stage at Coachella

Zendaya surprised fans after joining Labrinth on stage during his set at the second weekend of the Coachella music festival.

The Hollywood actress performed a gentle rendition of their Emmy-nominated song I’m Tired, which featured in the second series of Euphoria. The 26-year-old stayed to duet on All Of Us, which featured in the first season of the hit show.

Zendaya (R) performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent at Coachella. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella

Zendaya plays fan favourite character Rue on Euphoria. She has won the Emmy for best actress twice, becoming the youngest two-time acting winner.

She appeared on stage wearing a light pink frilly dress and received a rapturous applause from shocked fans after she confirmed last year she had “stepped away from music”. Following her performance, she posted a message on her Instagram story which read: “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night.

“Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again. And to the crowd tonight…wow…my heart is so full, I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I’m so grateful.”