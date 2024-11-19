Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multi-award winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran said that he wasn’t asked permission to re-use his vocals on the Band Aid 40 single, as he joined the growing criticism of the famous charity song.

The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker has hit out at the new 40th anniversary version of the Christmas song, which has comprised a super-mix of the stars who offered their vocals to the the original 1984 single, as well as the 2004 and 2014 anniversary versions. Stars such as U2’s Bono, Boy George, Sting, Rita Ora, Harry Styles, and the Sugababes all feature on the new version of the song.

Sheeran, whose vocal also features on the new song, has said that he would have “respectfully declined” if he had been asked to be a part of the line-up for the 40th anniversary of Band Aid. He went on to reference the Ghanian-English rapper Fuze ODG’s criticism of the appeal.

In a statement on his Instagram Story, Sheeran said: "My approval wasn't sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals. A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg. This is just my personal stance, I'm hoping it's a forward-looking one. Love to all x."

Ed Sheeran has hit out at Band Aid 40, after his vocals from the 2014 charity single were re-used without his permission, adding that he would have "respectfully declined" to take part if asked. | Getty Images

What did Fuze ODG say?

Fuze ODG previously spoke out against the Bob Geldof-led charity single, which first hit the charts in 1984 to help fund anti-famine efforts in Ethiopia. Later releases raised money other causes in Africa, including the 2014 single which raised money for Ebola victims.

The rapper, who saw chart success in the UK in the early-mid 2010s, revealed that he had “refused” the offer to appear in the Band Aid 30 single ten years ago, saying that he felt that while the charity got “sympathy and donations”, “they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa's economic growth, tourism, and investment".

Singers recording 'Do They Know its Christmas' for Band Aid at Basing St Studios, November 26th 1984. (Photo by Steve Hurrell/Redferns via Getty Images) | Redferns

He added: "By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement. My mission has been to reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism.

"Today, the diaspora drives the largest flow of funds back into the continent, not Band Aid or foreign aid proving that Africa's solutions and progress lies in its own hands."

Adding to his criticism, Fuze ODG has urged the BBC not to release a documentary about the original Band Aid recording, the show is set to be released next week.

What has Bob Geldof said about the situation?

While Geldof has not responded to Sheeran’s or Fuze ODG’s claims directly, the former Boomtown Rats singer has previously hit back at ‘white saviour complex’ claims. The ‘white saviour complex’ refers to the idea that a white person “rescues” a person or people of colour from a position of superiority.

Geldof said: “If there was a famine in Italy and someone reacts and they’re white, are they a white saviour? Are the only people allowed to react to an African famine Black?”

He added: “This is a nonsensical, absolutely dismissive argument. It is. I think it’s rubbish.”