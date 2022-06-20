The Bad Habits singer will be performing in London over five nights

Ed Sheeran was the number one played artist in the UK last year, according to the music licensing body Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL). He also claimed the year’s most played single with Bad Habits.

The pop superstar, 31, is the first artist to claim both accolades in two different years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He previously did the double in 2017 with the release of his album Divide and hit single Shape Of You, which was recently the subject of a lengthy copyright court case which Sheeran won.

This is everything you need to know about his 2022 Mathematics tour - including how to get tickets.

Where is he touring?

These are the tour dates that Sheeran has already, and will be, undertaking as part of the tour:

28 April 2022, Cork, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

5 May 2022, Limerick, at Thomond Park

12 May 2022, Belfast, at Boucher Road Playing Fields

26 and 27 May 2022, Cardiff, Principality Stadium

3 and 4 June 2022, Sunderland, Stadium of Light

10 and 11 June 2022, Manchester, Etihad Stadium

16 and 17 June 2022, Glasgow, Hampden Park

24 and 25, 29 and 30 June, 1 July 2022, London, Wembley Stadium

7 July 2022, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins-Arena

14 and 15 July 2022, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Johan Cruijff Arena

22 July 2022, Brussels, Belgium, King Baudouin Stadium

29 July 2022, Paris, France, Stade De France

4 August 2022, Copenhagen, Denmark, Øresundsparken

10 August 2022, Gothenburg, Sweden, Ullevi

20 August 2022, Helsinki, Finland, Olympic Stadium

25 August 2022, Warsaw, Poland, PGE Narodowy

1 September 2022, Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

10 September 2022, Munich, Germany, Olympiastadium

16 September 2022, Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadion

23, 24 and 25 September 2022, Frankfurt, Germany, Deutsche Bank Park

22 October 2022, Austin, USA, Circuit of the Americas

1 and 2 February 2023, Wellington, New Zealand, Sky Stadium

10 and 11 February 2023, Auckland, New Zealand, Eden Park

17, 18 and 19 February 2023, Brisbane, Australia, Suncorp Stadium

24 and 25 February 2023, Sydney Australia, Accor Stadium

2 and 3 March 2023, Melborne, Australia, MCG

7 March 2023, Adelaide, Australia, Oval

12 March 2023, Perth, Australia, Optus Stadium

How to buy Ed Sheeran tickets

Tickets went on sale at 9am on Saturday 25 September 2021.

There are still tickets available for Sheeran’s London shows at Wembley Stadium, however Ticketmaster is showing low availabililty, so if you’re looking to bag yourself some tickets, you’d better act fast.

All tickets are subject to a maximum 10% booking fee, plus a maximum £2.75 transaction charge per order.

There is a strict limit of six tickets per show date per transaction. This is to give as many people as possible a fair chance to buy tickets.

The official Ed Sheeran tour site states that for the 2022 tour, it will be operating a new mobile digital ticket sold only via approved outlets, which are:

The site explains: “Your mobile /smartphone will be your ticket which will be contained within an app or wallet. Once the tickets have been purchased you will receive a simple email confirmation as proof of purchase. This is NOT your ticket or ticket(s).

“You will receive instructions on how to access your ticket(s) much nearer to the shows.

“Upon arrival at the show, you will then be required to present your mobile smartphone device containing your ticket(s) and you’ll scan yourself and your party into the venue via the turnstiles/entrances.”

Is this his last tour?

Sheeran announced that this tour is set to be his last major tour, as he wants to spent more time with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and their young daughter, Lyra.

In his appearance on the Teach Me a Lesson podcast, Sheeran said that this tour is likely his last stadium tour.

He said: “I would hate to get to 20 years’ time and have a relationship with my kids that had suffered because I’d chosen work over them.

“I think the pattern I see a lot in my sphere is “if I could go back it would be this: I would not miss this birthday and I would not go, yes I’ll play another stadium”.”

Sheeran added: “I think it’s about finding the balance with that - and I honestly think that this next tour that I’m going on, at the end of the tour, I can’t see my self going on one of them like that again.”

The singer said that he would, at most, be away “for six weeks in summer or six weeks in the winter” in order for him to dedicate more time to his family.