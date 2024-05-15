Ed Sheeran at Fairlight Primary School

Ed Sheeran put on a surprise concert for primary school students in Brighton.

Ed Sheeran stuned primary school students by performing a surprise concert. The superstar showed up at Fairlight Primary School in Brighton last Friday (May 10) to meet with students during their music lessons.

He put on a mini gig during assembly - performing top hits Shape Of You, Bad Habits, and Perfect - and later chatted with pupils about his career and the importance of music education. The four-time Grammy Award winner even donated five of his guitars to the school, in the hopes of inspiring young musicians.

Headteacher Damien Jordan said that none of the staff or students knew about the visit in advance - and he himself only found out the day before Sheeran arrived. “I was told that a famous singer wanted to see the music classes at the school,” Mr Jordan told the BBC.

“I joked with the children that I had bought my mate along, and then Ed Sheeran was there." Mr Jordan said he hopes the children will remember the experience for the rest of their lives.

And he joked: “Taylor Swift will be in next week, and then Beyoncé the week after.” The visit was arranged by Create Music, a project run by the Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival which aims to provide inclusive music and arts education.

Sadie Avard was invited along to photograph the visit. She posted on Instagram: "Ed gave us all an inspirational speech which resonated so much with my own experience at school.

"His main message was not to be disillusioned by school if you don’t quiet fit the expectations of academic life. Don’t let it stop you from pursuing the things you love and turning them into your career.