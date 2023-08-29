Electric Picnic lineup: what are the stage times for Stradbally hall festival? Stage splits in 2023
Electric Picnic stage splits and set times have been announced for 2023
Electric Picnic promises another huge weekend of live music.
Ireland's answer to Glastonbury will see the likes of Billie Eilish, The Killers and more perform between 1 September and 3 September. Excitement is continuing to build as the start of the festival draws closer.
The organisers have now announced the stage splits and set times for this weekend. Here's what to expect:
What are the stage times and lineup in 2023?
Electric Picnic has confirmed the splits and timings for this year's edition of the Stradbally Hall event. The stage times are as follows:
Friday, 1 September
The festival kicks off with an incredible lineup on Friday. Here's what to expect:
Main stage
- 6pm - 6.45pm - Kingfishr
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - King Kong Company
- 9pm - 10pm - Niall Horan
- 10.45pm - 12am - Billie Eilish
Electric Arena
- 7pm - 7.45pm - Jazzy
- 8.15pm - 9pm - Wet Leg
- 9.30pm - 10.30pm - Steve Lacy
- 11pm - 12am - Belters Only
Rankins Wood
- 6.15pm - 7pm - MUNA
- 7.30pm - 8.15pm - Bakar
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm - NIA Archives
- 10.15pm - 11.15pm - Young Fathers
Terminus
- 6.30pm - 8pm - ANSBRO
- 8pm - 9pm - Southstar
- 9pm - 10.30pm - 999999999
- 10.30pm - 12am - I Hate Models
Three Music Stage
- 6pm - 6.30pm - Hannah Grae
- 7pm - 7.45pm - Anna of the North
- 8.45pm - 9.30pm - The Murder Capital
- 10pm - 11pm - Viagra Boys
Croi Stage
- 4pm - 5pm - The Bionic Rats
- 5.30pm - 6.30pm - Imelda May (Poetry)
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - Siomha
- 9pm - 10pm - David Keenan
- 10.30pm - 11.30pm - HAVVK
- 12.30am - 1.30am - MELTYBRAINS?
- 2.30am - 3.30am - Bon Voyage
Trailer Park Main Stage
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm - Inbetween Honey
- 2pm - 3pm - Zoe Hayter
- 3.30pm - 4.30pm - Chief Keegan
- 7.45pm - 8.30pm - Negro Impacto
- Skatuesques
- 10.40pm - 11.40pm - The Godfather of Soul
- 12.05am - 12.55am - Shakalak
- 1.20am - 2.10am - Stomptown Brass
For the Mindfield stages and smaller stages download the Electric Picnic app from Play Store or App Store.
Saturday, 2 September
The good times will continue at Electric Picnic on Saturday. The lineup and stage times are as follows:
Main Stage
- 2pm - 2.30pm - Brad Heidi
- 3.15pm - 4pm - Pa Sheehy
- 4.45pm - 5.30pm - Cian Ducrot
- 6pm - 6.45pm - Mimi Webb
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - Tom Odell
- 9.15pm - 10.45pm - Paolo Nutini
- 11.30pm - 1am - Fred Again...
Electric Arena
- 2.15pm - 2.45pm - Dylan John Thomas
- 3.15pm - 4pm - Ispini Na Heireann
- 4.30pm - 5.15pm - Nessa Barrett
- 5.45pm - 6.30pm - The Academic
- 7pm - 8pm - Johnny Marr
- 8.30pm - 9.15pm - Inhaler
- 10pm - 11pm - Idles
- 11.30pm - 12.30am - The Coronas
Rankins Wood
- 2.30pm - 3pm - Robert Grace
- 3.45pm - 4.30pm -Jamie Webster
- 5pm - 5.45pm - HAMSANDWICH
- 6.15pm - 7pm - Maverick Sabre
- 7.45pm - 8.30pm - Lovejoy
- 9pm - 10pm - Dec Pierce Block Rockin' Beats
- 10.30pm - 11.30pm - Loyle Carner
Terminus
- 6.30pm - 8pm - Yasmin Gardezi
- 8pm - 9.45pm - IMNOTYOURMATE
- 9.45pm - 11.30pm - Interplanetary Criminal
- 11.30pm - 1am - Fionn Curran
Three Music Stage
- 2pm - 3pm - City Stages Collective
- 3.30pm - 4pm - Julie
- 4.30pm - 5pm - The Last Dinner Party
- 5.30pm - 6.15pm - Nell Mescal
- 6.45pm - 7.15pm - Mae Stephens
- 8pm - 8.45pm - COIN
- 9.30pm - 10.15pm - Chasing Abbey
- 11pm - 12am - Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Croi Stage
- 1pm - 2pm - Rita Lynn
- 2.30pm - 3.30pm - YOURCUZMARCUS
- 4.30pm - 5.30pm - Ronan O Snodiagh and Myles O'Reilly
- 6pm - 7pm - Cormac Begley
- 8pm - 9pm - Leo Miyagee
- 9.30pm - 10pm - Willzee & Enda Gallery
- 10pm - 11pm - Strange Boy X Hazey Haze
- Malik
- 1.30am - 2.30am - Sloucho
- 2am - 3.30am - Special Guest
Trailer Park Main Stage
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm - Montauk Hotel
- 2pm - 3pm - Pearly Whites
- 5pm - 5.50pm - Clara Tracey
- 6.20pm - 7.20pm - Code of Behaviour
- 7.50pm - 8.40pm - Post Punk Podge and the Technohippies
- 12am - 12.50am - Onion Boys
- 12.05am - 1.05am - Scustin
- 1.20am - 2.20am - YARD
- 1.30am - 2.30am - Acid Granny
For the Mindfield stages and smaller stages download the Electric Picnic app from Play Store or App Store.
Sunday, 3 September
The final day promises to go out in spectacular style. Here is the lineup and stage times for Sunday:
Main Stage
- 1pm - 2pm - Gloria LGBT+ Choir
- 2.45pm - 3.30pm - Women In Harmony
- 4.15pm - 5pm - Lyra
- 5.30pm - 6.15pm - Rick Astley
- 7pm - 8pm - Gavin James
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm - The Script
- 10.30pm - 12am - The Killers
Electric Arena
- 2pm - 2.45pm - MILK.
- Lightining Seeds
- 5pm - 5.45pm - Fight Like Apes
- 6.30pm - 7.15pm - The Wolfe Tones
- 7.45pm - 8.30pm - The Saw Doctors
- 9.15pm - 10.30pm - BLK.
- 11pm - 12am - Jamie XX
Rankins Wood
- 2pm - 2.30pm - Katy Kirby
- 3pm - 3.45pm - Ryan Mack
- 4.15pm - 5pm - Sello
- 5.30pm - 6.15pm - The Mary Wallopers
- 7pm - 7.45pm - Holly Humberstone
- 8.15pm - 9pm - Confidence Man
- 9.30pm - 10.30pm - Overmono
Terminus
- 6.30pm - 7.45pm - Hannah Laing
- 7.45pm - 9pm - TRYM
- 9pm - 10.30pm - Charlie Sparks
- 10.30pm - 12am - Skin on Skin
Three Music Stage
- 2.30pm - 3pm - Gurriers
- 3.30pm - 4pm - Debbie
- 4.30pm - 5.15pm - Chalk
- 5.45pm - 6.30pm - Royel Otis
- 7pm - 7.45pm - Samia
- 8.15pm - 9pm - Ethel Cain
- 9.30pm - 10.30pm - Snail Mail
- 11pm - 12am - Amyl & the Sniffers
Croi Stage
- 1pm - 2pm - Discovery Gospel Choir
- 3pm - 4pm - Scullion
- 5pm - 6.30pm - Remembring De Dannan
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - Iarla O Lionard
- 9.30pm - 10.30pm - Hothouse Flowers
- 11.30pm - 1am - Donal Dineen
- 1.30am - 3.30am - Sunil Sharpe
Trailer Park Main Stage
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm - New Brass Kings
- 3.30pm - 4.30pm - Luna Boys
- 5pm - 5.45pm - Winnie Ama
- 6.15pm - 7pm - Melina Malone
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - ZASKA
- 10.30pm - 11.30pm - BRY
For the Mindfield stages and smaller stages download the Electric Picnic app from Play Store or App Store.
Can you make your own clashfinder?
Fans are able to set reminders/ bookmarks for their favourite acts in the official Electric Picnic app. The bookmarked performances can be found in the favourites section of the app.
Create your own schedule for the weekend (or if you are just attending a single day) by using the bookmark feature in the app. Download the app via Play Store if you are an android user or the App Store if you own an iPhone.