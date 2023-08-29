Electric Picnic stage splits and set times have been announced for 2023

Electric Picnic promises another huge weekend of live music.

Ireland's answer to Glastonbury will see the likes of Billie Eilish, The Killers and more perform between 1 September and 3 September. Excitement is continuing to build as the start of the festival draws closer.

The organisers have now announced the stage splits and set times for this weekend. Here's what to expect:

What are the stage times and lineup in 2023?

Electric Picnic has confirmed the splits and timings for this year's edition of the Stradbally Hall event. The stage times are as follows:

Friday, 1 September

The festival kicks off with an incredible lineup on Friday. Here's what to expect:

Main stage

6pm - 6.45pm - Kingfishr

7.30pm - 8.30pm - King Kong Company

9pm - 10pm - Niall Horan

10.45pm - 12am - Billie Eilish

Electric Arena

7pm - 7.45pm - Jazzy

8.15pm - 9pm - Wet Leg

9.30pm - 10.30pm - Steve Lacy

11pm - 12am - Belters Only

Rankins Wood

6.15pm - 7pm - MUNA

7.30pm - 8.15pm - Bakar

8.45pm - 9.45pm - NIA Archives

10.15pm - 11.15pm - Young Fathers

Terminus

6.30pm - 8pm - ANSBRO

8pm - 9pm - Southstar

9pm - 10.30pm - 999999999

10.30pm - 12am - I Hate Models

Three Music Stage

6pm - 6.30pm - Hannah Grae

7pm - 7.45pm - Anna of the North

8.45pm - 9.30pm - The Murder Capital

10pm - 11pm - Viagra Boys

Croi Stage

4pm - 5pm - The Bionic Rats

5.30pm - 6.30pm - Imelda May (Poetry)

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Siomha

9pm - 10pm - David Keenan

10.30pm - 11.30pm - HAVVK

12.30am - 1.30am - MELTYBRAINS?

2.30am - 3.30am - Bon Voyage

Trailer Park Main Stage

12.30pm - 1.30pm - Inbetween Honey

2pm - 3pm - Zoe Hayter

3.30pm - 4.30pm - Chief Keegan

7.45pm - 8.30pm - Negro Impacto

Skatuesques

10.40pm - 11.40pm - The Godfather of Soul

12.05am - 12.55am - Shakalak

1.20am - 2.10am - Stomptown Brass

For the Mindfield stages and smaller stages download the Electric Picnic app from Play Store or App Store.

Brandon Flowers of the Killers has become one of the great frontmen of modern times. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Saturday, 2 September

The good times will continue at Electric Picnic on Saturday. The lineup and stage times are as follows:

Main Stage

2pm - 2.30pm - Brad Heidi

3.15pm - 4pm - Pa Sheehy

4.45pm - 5.30pm - Cian Ducrot

6pm - 6.45pm - Mimi Webb

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Tom Odell

9.15pm - 10.45pm - Paolo Nutini

11.30pm - 1am - Fred Again...

Electric Arena

2.15pm - 2.45pm - Dylan John Thomas

3.15pm - 4pm - Ispini Na Heireann

4.30pm - 5.15pm - Nessa Barrett

5.45pm - 6.30pm - The Academic

7pm - 8pm - Johnny Marr

8.30pm - 9.15pm - Inhaler

10pm - 11pm - Idles

11.30pm - 12.30am - The Coronas

Rankins Wood

2.30pm - 3pm - Robert Grace

3.45pm - 4.30pm -Jamie Webster

5pm - 5.45pm - HAMSANDWICH

6.15pm - 7pm - Maverick Sabre

7.45pm - 8.30pm - Lovejoy

9pm - 10pm - Dec Pierce Block Rockin' Beats

10.30pm - 11.30pm - Loyle Carner

Terminus

6.30pm - 8pm - Yasmin Gardezi

8pm - 9.45pm - IMNOTYOURMATE

9.45pm - 11.30pm - Interplanetary Criminal

11.30pm - 1am - Fionn Curran

Three Music Stage

2pm - 3pm - City Stages Collective

3.30pm - 4pm - Julie

4.30pm - 5pm - The Last Dinner Party

5.30pm - 6.15pm - Nell Mescal

6.45pm - 7.15pm - Mae Stephens

8pm - 8.45pm - COIN

9.30pm - 10.15pm - Chasing Abbey

11pm - 12am - Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Croi Stage

1pm - 2pm - Rita Lynn

2.30pm - 3.30pm - YOURCUZMARCUS

4.30pm - 5.30pm - Ronan O Snodiagh and Myles O'Reilly

6pm - 7pm - Cormac Begley

8pm - 9pm - Leo Miyagee

9.30pm - 10pm - Willzee & Enda Gallery

10pm - 11pm - Strange Boy X Hazey Haze

Malik

1.30am - 2.30am - Sloucho

2am - 3.30am - Special Guest

Trailer Park Main Stage

12.30pm - 1.30pm - Montauk Hotel

2pm - 3pm - Pearly Whites

5pm - 5.50pm - Clara Tracey

6.20pm - 7.20pm - Code of Behaviour

7.50pm - 8.40pm - Post Punk Podge and the Technohippies

12am - 12.50am - Onion Boys

12.05am - 1.05am - Scustin

1.20am - 2.20am - YARD

1.30am - 2.30am - Acid Granny

For the Mindfield stages and smaller stages download the Electric Picnic app from Play Store or App Store.

Sunday, 3 September

The final day promises to go out in spectacular style. Here is the lineup and stage times for Sunday:

Main Stage

1pm - 2pm - Gloria LGBT+ Choir

2.45pm - 3.30pm - Women In Harmony

4.15pm - 5pm - Lyra

5.30pm - 6.15pm - Rick Astley

7pm - 8pm - Gavin James

8.45pm - 9.45pm - The Script

10.30pm - 12am - The Killers

Electric Arena

2pm - 2.45pm - MILK.

5pm - 5.45pm - Fight Like Apes

6.30pm - 7.15pm - The Wolfe Tones

7.45pm - 8.30pm - The Saw Doctors

9.15pm - 10.30pm - BLK.

11pm - 12am - Jamie XX

Rankins Wood

2pm - 2.30pm - Katy Kirby

3pm - 3.45pm - Ryan Mack

4.15pm - 5pm - Sello

5.30pm - 6.15pm - The Mary Wallopers

7pm - 7.45pm - Holly Humberstone

8.15pm - 9pm - Confidence Man

9.30pm - 10.30pm - Overmono

Terminus

6.30pm - 7.45pm - Hannah Laing

7.45pm - 9pm - TRYM

9pm - 10.30pm - Charlie Sparks

10.30pm - 12am - Skin on Skin

Three Music Stage

2.30pm - 3pm - Gurriers

3.30pm - 4pm - Debbie

4.30pm - 5.15pm - Chalk

5.45pm - 6.30pm - Royel Otis

7pm - 7.45pm - Samia

8.15pm - 9pm - Ethel Cain

9.30pm - 10.30pm - Snail Mail

11pm - 12am - Amyl & the Sniffers

Croi Stage

1pm - 2pm - Discovery Gospel Choir

3pm - 4pm - Scullion

5pm - 6.30pm - Remembring De Dannan

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Iarla O Lionard

9.30pm - 10.30pm - Hothouse Flowers

11.30pm - 1am - Donal Dineen

1.30am - 3.30am - Sunil Sharpe

Trailer Park Main Stage

12.30pm - 1.30pm - New Brass Kings

3.30pm - 4.30pm - Luna Boys

5pm - 5.45pm - Winnie Ama

6.15pm - 7pm - Melina Malone

7.30pm - 8.30pm - ZASKA

10.30pm - 11.30pm - BRY

For the Mindfield stages and smaller stages download the Electric Picnic app from Play Store or App Store.

Can you make your own clashfinder?

Fans are able to set reminders/ bookmarks for their favourite acts in the official Electric Picnic app. The bookmarked performances can be found in the favourites section of the app.