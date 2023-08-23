The Killers at Reading and Leeds Festival: dates, stage, start time, how long is his set - potential setlist?
The Killers will headline Reading and Leeds Festival for the first time since 2008
The hills will be alive with the sound of Mr Brightside this weekend as The Killers prepare to headline Reading and Leeds Festival.
Brandon Flowers and co are set to make a triumphant return to the festivals, 15 years after last topping the bill. They are one of the six headline acts for 2023.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The organisers of Reading Festival and Leeds Festival have confirmed the timings for across the weekend. The stage times also reveal if the headline slots will clash or if fans can see all of the headliners.
But what time is The Killers set in 2023? Here's all you need to know:
When are The Killers playing the festivals?
The Mr Brightside rockers will be appearing at both Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend. They will help to bring the curtain down on the northern festival.
- Reading Festival - Saturday, 26 August
- Leeds Festival - Sunday, 27 August
Which stage will The Killers be on?
The Nevada band will be headlining one of the main stages at Reading and Leeds Festival in 2023. They will top the bill on the Main Stage East at both the north and south sites.
What time will The Killers set start?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Killers set times for both of his festival appearances this weekend has been confirmed. They are due to start at the following times:
- Reading Festival - 9.50pm - Saturday, 26 August
- Leeds Festival - 9.20pm - Sunday, 27 August
How long is a The Killers concert?
The length of a Killers concert varies depending on the context in which fans go to see the band. If you are heading to a solo headline show on one of the band's own tours, the set could last in excess of 1 hour 45 minutes.
However sets at festivals tend to be shorter than solo shows, due to the large number of acts performing on a single day. The Killers have appeared at other festivals around Europe this summer including Pukkelpop in Belgium earlier in August - during which they performed for approximately 1 hour 20 minutes.
The Killers are due to play a 90 minute set (1 hour 30 minutes) at both Reading and Leeds Festival.
What could the setlist be for The Killers?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The band is keeping the setlist underwrap for Reading and Leeds Festival - but recent performances could give fans a hint of what to expect this weekend. The band played Pukkelpop in Belgium on Sunday, 20 August.
According to Setlist.fm, The Killers played the following tracks:
- Human
- Spaceman
- Smile Like You Mean It
- Shot at the Night
- The Way It Was
- Running Towards a Place
- Somebody Told Me
- boy
- Runaways
- Read My Mind
- Dying Breed
- Caution(with "Rut" segue)
- All These Things That I've Done
- When You Were Young
- Mr. Brightside
However the band could mix the setlist up for the headline slots at Reading and Leeds Festival - so keep that in mind.