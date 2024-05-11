Eurovision 2024: Final Betting odds ahead of this evening’s final in Malmo, Sweden
With little over 30 minutes to go before the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest final, live from Malmo Arena, Malmo, Sweden, there have been some significant movements when it comes to betting odds for this year’s event.
The news that the Netherlands has been disqualified for what Dutch broadcasters are referring to as a “threatening movement” towards a Eurovision photographer, that’s led to a number of artists rising up the bookmaker's chart, according to Eurovision World.
Croatia’s Baby Lasagna is still considered the favourite to win this year with his song “Rim Tim Tagi Dim,” however Israel’s beleaguered entrant, Eden Golan, is now considered the second favourite to win this year, ahead of one-time favourite Nemo with “The Code.”
There has also been a decrease in odds for both the UK’s Olly Alexander and Ireland’s Bambi Thug, both sitting inside the top ten, while Estonia’s entry 5miinust & Puuluup with their tongue-twister “(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi,” a current favourite online after their semi-final performance, are considered an outside favourite.
What are the last-minute betting odds for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024?
- Croatia, Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim (44%)
- Israel, Eden Golan - Hurricane (22%)
- Switzerland, Nemo - The Code (14%)
- France, Slimane - Mon amour (4%)
- Ireland, Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue (4%)
- Ukraine, a. alyona & J. Heil - Teresa & Maria (3%)
- Italy, Angelina Mango - La noia (2%)
- United Kingdom, Olly Alexander - Dizzy (1%)
- Finland, Windows95man - No Rules! (1%)
- Greece, Marina Satti - Zari (1%)
- Sweden, Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable (<1%)
- Norway, Gåte - Ulveham (<1%)
- Lithuania, Silvester Belt - Luktelk (<1%)
- Armenia, Ladaniva - Jako (<1%)
- Austria, Kaleen - We Will Rave (<1%)
- Georgia, Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter (<1%)
- Spain, Nebulossa - Zorra (<1%)
- Cyprus, Silia Kapsis - Liar (<1%)
- Estonia, 5miinust & Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi (<1%)
- Germany, Isaak - Always on the Run (<1%)
- Latvia, Dons - Hollow (<1%)
- Portugal, Iolanda - Grito (<1%)
- Slovenia, Raiven - Veronika (<1%)
- Luxembourg, Tali - Fighter (<1%)
- Serbia, Teya Dora - Ramonda (<1%)
