Red Hot Chili Peppers will soon take the stage for their headline performance at Lollapalooza festival, hosted in Chicago. The rock-outfit are fresh off the heels of a massive world tour and two number one studio albums released last year.
Lollapalooza takes over the historic Grant Park in Downtown Chicago, from 3 - 6 August and features a star-studded line-up of artists including Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and many more.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here’s everything fans of Red Hot Chill Peppers heading to Lollapalooza 2023 need to know prior to the show including set times, the potential setlist, last-minute tickets and any clashes you need to be aware of.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Lollapalooza 2023 setlist
Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a similar setlist during their 2023 world tour. Here’s the band’s latest setlist from their show at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland.
- Intro Jam
- Around the World
- The Zephyr Song
- Dani California
- Here Ever After
- Wet Sand
- I Like Dirt
- Eddie
- Soul to Squeeze
- Tell Me Baby
- Danny’s Song
- Watchu Thinkin’
- Throw Away Your Television
- Orange Claw Hammer
- Carry Me Home
- Californication
- Black Summer
- By the Way
- I Could Have Lied
- Give It Away
Who is clashing with Red Hot Chili Peppers at Lollapalooza?
Fans looking to head to Red Hot Chili Pepper’s set at Lollapalooza should know that the artist clashes with three other acts. The artists include Louis The Child at Perry’s stage, L’Impératrice at Barcadi stage, and Lana Del Ray at Bud Light stage.
Are there last-minute tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers at Lollapalooza festival?
Unfortunately, all general sale tickets and Sunday day tickets for Lollapalooza have sold out but all hope is not lost. Anyone looking to buy verified resale tickets are being directed to the Ticketmaster website.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alternatively, you can submit a waiting list request via the Lollapalooza website and if a ticket becomes available you will be notified and charged automatically.