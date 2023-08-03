Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to headline Sunday at Lollapalooza 2023 - here’s everything you need to know

Red Hot Chili Peppers will soon take the stage for their headline performance at Lollapalooza festival, hosted in Chicago. The rock-outfit are fresh off the heels of a massive world tour and two number one studio albums released last year.

Lollapalooza takes over the historic Grant Park in Downtown Chicago, from 3 - 6 August and features a star-studded line-up of artists including Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and many more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything fans of Red Hot Chill Peppers heading to Lollapalooza 2023 need to know prior to the show including set times, the potential setlist, last-minute tickets and any clashes you need to be aware of.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Lollapalooza 2023 setlist

Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a similar setlist during their 2023 world tour. Here’s the band’s latest setlist from their show at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

Intro Jam

Around the World

The Zephyr Song

Dani California

Here Ever After

Wet Sand

I Like Dirt

Eddie

Soul to Squeeze

Tell Me Baby

Danny’s Song

Watchu Thinkin’

Throw Away Your Television

Orange Claw Hammer

Carry Me Home

Californication

Black Summer

By the Way

I Could Have Lied

Give It Away

Who is clashing with Red Hot Chili Peppers at Lollapalooza?

Fans looking to head to Red Hot Chili Pepper’s set at Lollapalooza should know that the artist clashes with three other acts. The artists include Louis The Child at Perry’s stage, L’Impératrice at Barcadi stage, and Lana Del Ray at Bud Light stage.

Are there last-minute tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers at Lollapalooza festival?

Unfortunately, all general sale tickets and Sunday day tickets for Lollapalooza have sold out but all hope is not lost. Anyone looking to buy verified resale tickets are being directed to the Ticketmaster website .

Advertisement

Advertisement