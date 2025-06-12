Following news that Deacon Blue keyboardist James Prime is seriously ill, fans have flooded social media with messages of love and support.

Fans have united in support for Deacon Blue star James Prime after it was revealed he had stepped back from the band’s tour after falling seriously ill. The 64-year-old keyboardist is currently receiving hospital care, his bandmates confirmed on social media.

James, a founding member of the iconic Scottish pop-rock band, was described as being in a “serious” condition in a statement posted to X, which added: “We would like you to join us in wishing him well and to share your love with him.”

Now, fans of the band - known for hits including Dignity, Fergus Sings the Blues and Wages Day - have shown their support for the sick star. One said: “Sending love and best wishes xxxx.”, while another added they were “thinking of you all, but especially Jim. Love and solidarity. Xx”.

A third said: “Gutted to hear this… praying Jim pulls through. One of my keys heroes and such a huge talent. Thoughts are with the band and Jim’s family.”

Deacon Blue performing during the Closing Ceremony for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games | Getty Images

The rest of the band, including Ricky Ross, Lorraine McIntosh, Dougie Vipond, Gregor Philp, Lewis Gordon and Tom Gordon, are set to continue touring, having spoken to Kilmarnock-born James.

“We spoke to Jim yesterday about Deacon Blue’s plans for the rest of the year and he encouraged us to continue with love in our hearts and with his full blessing that the shows go ahead, even if it means replacing the irreplaceable James Miller Prime for the time being,” they said.

Deacon Blue are next set to perform in Aberdeen, with further shows scheduled in Liverpool, Brighton, Birmingham and Leeds later this year. The current tour is expected to wrap up on October 11, in Glasgow.

The band shot to fame in the late 80s, with debut album Raintown reaching number 14 in the UK Albums Chart in 1987. The 1989 follow-up, When the World Knows Your Name, hit number one, with its lead single Real Gone Kid nominated for British Single of the Year at the Brit Awards, ultimately losing to Perfect by Fairground Attraction.

After a hiatus in 1994, the band reunited in 1999 and have remained active ever since.