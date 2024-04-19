Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having announced the release of their fourth studio album, “Romance,” earlier this week, London-by-way-of-Dublin alternative act Fontaines D.C. have now revealed a series of UK dates as part of their album tour, and shortly before their performances at Glastonbury, Leeds and Reading Festival 2024.

Considered their most ambitious record to date, “Romance” was produced by celebrated producer for Blur and Arctic Monkeys, James Ford, the album is considered by the band as something that “represents a provocative sonic and aesthetic era for the Dublin-made, now London-based band. A summer of international live shows and festivals will introduce fans to their rapidly unspooling universe and ask them too: will you all-out surrender to the fantasy?”

Support during the UK dates comes from Sorry across all dates, and DIIV for the London dates only.

Where are Fontaines D.C. touring in the United Kingdom?

Fontaines D.C.’s eight-date UK tour is heading to the following locations.

November 20 2024: The Halls, Wolverhampton

November 22 2024: Alexandra Palace, London

November 26 2024: Pavilions, Plymouth

November 27 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

November 29 2024: Aviva Studios, Manchester

December 3 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds

December 4 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

When can I buy tickets to see Fontaines D.C. on their UK tour?

Tickets for all headline dates go on general sale at 10am on April 26 2024 through Ticketmaster.