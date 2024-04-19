Fontaines D.C. announce 2024 UK tour: where are they playing, support acts and how to get tickets
Having announced the release of their fourth studio album, “Romance,” earlier this week, London-by-way-of-Dublin alternative act Fontaines D.C. have now revealed a series of UK dates as part of their album tour, and shortly before their performances at Glastonbury, Leeds and Reading Festival 2024.
Considered their most ambitious record to date, “Romance” was produced by celebrated producer for Blur and Arctic Monkeys, James Ford, the album is considered by the band as something that “represents a provocative sonic and aesthetic era for the Dublin-made, now London-based band. A summer of international live shows and festivals will introduce fans to their rapidly unspooling universe and ask them too: will you all-out surrender to the fantasy?”
Where are Fontaines D.C. touring in the United Kingdom?
- Fontaines D.C.’s eight-date UK tour is heading to the following locations.
- November 20 2024: The Halls, Wolverhampton
- November 22 2024: Alexandra Palace, London
- November 26 2024: Pavilions, Plymouth
- November 27 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- November 29 2024: Aviva Studios, Manchester
- December 3 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds
- December 4 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
When can I buy tickets to see Fontaines D.C. on their UK tour?
Tickets for all headline dates go on general sale at 10am on April 26 2024 through Ticketmaster.
For ﬁrst access to presale tickets, fans can pre-order the album by 3pm on 23 April. Presale tickets are also available through artist presale via Ticketmaster at 10am on April 24 2024 and Spotify presale at 10am on April 25 2024.
