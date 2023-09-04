Fred Again... will play four shows at London's Alexandra Palace

Fred Again... will be taking over London's Alexandra Palace this week.

The producer will be playing four huge concerts at the iconic venue in the coming days. The run of shows promise to be truly memorable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows Fred Again....'s recent appearances at festivals across the UK during the summer. Including a headline slot at Connect Festival in Edinburgh at the end of August.

Known for his deeply personal albums from the Actual Life series, the prolific London artist has garnered acclaim from critics and a hugely dedicated fanbase. In the past year, he transformed his records into immersive, communal experiences, selling out shows across the UK and USA. Mixmag recognised him among the “Top 10 Live Acts Of 2022” for the second consecutive year.

If you are heading to Alexandra Palace this week - here's all you need to know:

When are the shows at Alexandra Palace?

Fred Again... will play four gigs at the iconic London on the following dates:

Monday, 4 August

Tuesday, 5 August

Wednesday, 6 August

Friday, 8 August

What time do the shows start?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alexandra Palace has confirmed when doors will open and the timings for all four of Fred Again...'s concerts at the London venue this week.

Fred Again... performs at Coachella 2023. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Monday, 4 August

The doors will open at 6.30pm - and the concert will start at 6.30pm, according to Alexandra Palace's website. The concert is due to end at 11pm.

Tuesday, 5 August

Alexandra Palace has confirmed that the second show will also start at 6.30pm with the doors opening at the same time. It is due to end at 11pm.

Wednesday, 6 August

For Fred Again...'s third show at Alexandra Palace the doors will open at 6.30pm and the concert start at the same time, according to the venue's website. The concert is due to finish at 11pm.

Friday, 8 August

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fred Again...'s final show at Alexandra Palace will also start at 6.30pm, with doors opening at the same time. It is also due to end at 11pm, according to the venue's website.

How long is a Fred Again... concert?

The exact length of Fred Again....'s performance at London's Alexandra Palace has yet to be confirmed. We will update this article after his first show at the iconic venue on Monday, 4 September.

However he has made appearances at festivals throughout the UK, Europe and the US during the summer and it gives hints of how long his set could last. During his Lollapalooza 2023 aftershow performance at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, on 5 August, his show ran from 12am to 2am.

What could the set be for Alexandra Palace shows?

The setlist remains underwraps for Fred Again...'s four gigs at Alexandra Palace this week. But his recent appearances at the likes of Connect Festival in Edinburgh on Saturday, 26 August, give a hint of what to potentially expect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fred Again... played the following songs at Connect Festival, according to Setlist.fm:

Kyle (i found you)

Bleu (better with time)

Baby again..

Jungle

Turn On the Lights again..

Rumble(Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan cover)

Clap

adore u

Danielle (smile on my face)

Chanel / A New Error

Sabrina (i am a party)

Angie (i've been lost)

Clara (the night is dark)

Marea (we've lost dancing)

Delilah (pull me out of this)

Billie (loving arms)

Can you still get tickets?

All four shows at Alexandra Palace in September 2023 are sold out. Ticketmaster has no resale tickets available for those hoping to get last minute tickets.

AXS has no resale tickets available for the Fred Again... show on Monday, 4 September. The tickets originally went on sale on 27 June 2023.