Gary Numan in Manchester: What time is the godfather of industrial performing and what could he play?
Considered one of the key figures in the rise of industrial music, the great Gary Numan continues his UK tour this evening, with a performance at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, shortly before hitting the road to perform in London on May 25 and then Bristol on May 27.
The “Down In The Park” and “Are Friends Electric?” singer is celebrating the 45th anniversary of his groundbreaking album, “The Pleasure Principle,” which hit the top spot on the UK album chart in 1979, with “Cars” managing to accomplish the same feat on the UK singles chart.
However, “The Pleasure Principle” would be the last album Numan recorded with Tubeway Army, with subsequent releases still retaining the musicians for his backing band, but instead releasing under his stage name going forward.
Numan has long been cited as an influence on several popular artists over time, including metal band Fear Factory, who famously covered his single “Cars” and even invited him to guest not only on the album, “Obsolete,” but in the subsequent music video for the song also.
What time do doors open for Gary Numan at the O2 Ritz Manchester?
Doors to see Gary Numan perform at the O2 Ritz in Manchester are scheduled to open at 7pm this evening, according to Live Nation.
What time is Gary Numan expected to be on stage at the O2 Ritz Manchester?
Looking at his previous performances during this tour, Gary Numan is expected to take to the stage at around 9pm, with Setlist.FM stating that his set previously lasted 1 hour 45 minutes.
Are there any tickets left to see Gary Numan at the O2 Ritz Manchester?
Sadly, general ticket sales to see Gary Numan have been exhausted, however, Ticketmaster are offering tickets on their reseller market, starting at around £46.00 (excluding booking fees)
What has Gary Numan been performing during his UK tour?
Setlist.FM have provided the setlist for Gary Numan’s performance at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on May 21 2024; and yes, he does play “Are Friends Electric?”
- Replicas
- M.E.
- Me! I Disconnect From You
- Films
- We Have a Technical
- Do You Need the Service?
- Engineers
- Observer
- Praying to the Aliens
- Tracks
- Conversation
- It Must Have Been Years
- You Are in My Vision
- When the Machines Rock (First time since 2016)
- Complex
- Down in the Park
- The Machman
- Metal
- Only a Downstat
- We Are So Fragile
Encore:
- Cars
- Are 'Friends' Electric?
