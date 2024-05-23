Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Rishi Sunak dropping the surprise announcement of a UK general election on July 4 2024, what music festivals are occurring - and how to vote if you are there.

We are officially on the General Election trail here at NationalWorld, with politics reporter Ralph Blackburn tirelessly bringing us the latest information regarding everything happening at Westminster ahead of the polls opening on July 4 2024.

The date, which came as a surprise to some political commentators, falls during a time many MPs thought that their summer holidays were safe, while for festival goers the polling day falls smack-bang in the middle of the summer festival season 2024, leaving some who already have tickets to these events perhaps at a loss what to do to vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s election comes at a time when the music industry is under severe threat. Grassroots venues are closing due to high landlord costs, The Leadmill is fighting a court battle to retain its lease, and local councils are cutting arts funding to save money, according to The Guardian.

So this year’s General Election is just as important for music and the arts as it is for the multitude of other issues that are going to be canvassed from now until July 4 2024.

What festivals are taking place when voting for the General Election opens?

We’ve listed festivals that start the day after the polls open for the 2024 General Election, including those with early campsite openings for travellers.

UK Festivals

European Festivals

I’m stuck at a festival - what can I do to vote?