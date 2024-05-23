General Election 2024: How to vote if you're attending summer festivals in the UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
We are officially on the General Election trail here at NationalWorld, with politics reporter Ralph Blackburn tirelessly bringing us the latest information regarding everything happening at Westminster ahead of the polls opening on July 4 2024.
The date, which came as a surprise to some political commentators, falls during a time many MPs thought that their summer holidays were safe, while for festival goers the polling day falls smack-bang in the middle of the summer festival season 2024, leaving some who already have tickets to these events perhaps at a loss what to do to vote.
This year’s election comes at a time when the music industry is under severe threat. Grassroots venues are closing due to high landlord costs, The Leadmill is fighting a court battle to retain its lease, and local councils are cutting arts funding to save money, according to The Guardian.
So this year’s General Election is just as important for music and the arts as it is for the multitude of other issues that are going to be canvassed from now until July 4 2024.
What festivals are taking place when voting for the General Election opens?
We’ve listed festivals that start the day after the polls open for the 2024 General Election, including those with early campsite openings for travellers.
UK Festivals
- Lytham Festival 2024 (July 3 - 7 2024)
- Stendahl Festival 2024 (July 4 - 6 2024)
- Alford Rock and Blues Festival 2024 (July 4 - 7 2024)
- Barn on the Farm Festival 2024 (July 4 - 7 2024)
- Gate to Southwell Festival (July 4 - 7 2024)
- Chillfest 2024 (July 5 - 6 2024)
- Wood-Fest 2024 (July 5 - 6 2024)
- Love Supreme Jazz Festival (July 5 - 7 2024)
- Nibley Music Festival 2024 (July 5 - 7 2024)
- Paradhis Festival 2024 (July 5 - 7 2024)
- Rochester Castle Live (July 5 - 7 2024)
- The Brit Fest 2024 (July 5 - 7 2024)
- Timber Festival 2024 (July 5 - 7 2024)
European Festivals
- Oper’er Festival, Poland (July 3 - 6 2024)
- Rock Werchter, Belgium (July 4 - 7 2024)
- Kappa FuturFestival, Italy (July 5 - 7 2024)
I’m stuck at a festival - what can I do to vote?
The easiest solution for festival-goers is to sign up for postal voting. Alex Nelson has written an article detailing how to register to vote, including instructions for postal voting if you’re attending one of the listed festivals.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.