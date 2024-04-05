Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the release of their latest album, “I Love You So F**king Much,” scheduled for release on July 19 2024, indie act Glass Animals are heading out on tour in celebration of their fourth studio album.

The “Tour of Earth” comprises dates across North America and Europe, including five select shows in the United Kingdom from November. The group last performed on our shore in 2022, where the collective performed at Leeds and Reading Festival as part of their promotion tour for their third album, “Dreamland,” released in 2022.

Ahead of both the world tour and the album’s release, the band recently dropped the first single from the record, “Creatures in Heaven," earlier this month. Speaking to the NME, Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley said: “It’s about a moment in time, be it a split second or a year or whatever, having the capacity to be enormously formative and life-changing. Even if it is over. Or if it doesn’t go as planned. Or if it dies too soon.”

“It is still f**king beautiful. The love and care and the feeling in that moment lives forever. It never really dies. If that’s how you choose to see it.”

Where are Glass Animals playing in the United Kingdom?

Glass Animals have confirmed their UK tour will be taking place at the following locations:

November 1 2024: OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, Glasgow G3 8YW

November 2 2024: Co Op Live, Etihad Campus, 1 Sportcity Way, Manchester M11 3DL

November 3 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Bolero Square, Nottingham NG1 1LA

November 5 2024: Utilita Arena, 8 David St, Cardiff CF10 2EN

November 7 2024: The O2 Arena, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX

When are tickets on sale to see Glass Animals playing in the United Kingdom?

Presale tickets to the shows for those who have O2 Priority, Discord Artist, OVO Priority and those who pre-order Glass Animal’s new album, “I Love You So F**king Much,” will be able to book tickets from 10am on April 9 2024.

