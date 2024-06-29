Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whilst on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury, Cyndi Lauper performed the likes of I Drove All Night which received rapturous applause,

Known for her 1980s hit such as Girls Just Want To Have Fun, True Colours and Time After Time, Cyndi Lauper last played Glastonbury in 2016 and told Zoe Ball on her Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 that the experience “was really kind of great and fun and at that point it was raining and I was very happy at the point we had a tent… so everybody was dry and it was fun.”

For those of you who are not at Glastonbury, Cyndi Lauper’s Her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is coming to the UK and Europe in February next year. She told Jimmy Kimmel that “For me, I wanted to have a chance to do this when I’m feeling strong. I want to celebrate with people. Really celebrate with people, and make it fun.”

Singer and songwriter Cyndi Lauper turned 71 on 22 June, she is married to Law & Order actor David Thornton. The couple met in the early ‘90s and married on 24 November 1991, they welcomed a son Declyn on 19 November, 1997.

In February of this year, Declyn was released from prison after he was arrested and charged with allegedly illegally carrying a loaded firearm in New York. According to the New York Post, “Lauper’s husband and ‘Law and Order’ actor David Thornton casually spent several minutes at a court cashier window with an attorney when he pulled $20,000 cash out from a white envelope to pay bail after his rapper son, Declan ‘Dex’ Lauper, was arraigned on gun possession charges in the aftermath of a shooting in Harlem Wednesday night.”

His full name is Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper and he is a musician too, he released songs under the name of Dex Lauper and has 1.8 million followers on Instagram.