Glastonbury 2025 drinks price list: How much a cold beer will set you back at Worthy Farm this year
As tens of thousands of revellers descend on the Somerset countryside for this year’s Glastonbury Festival - their first thought might be of a refreshing drink from one of dozens of festival bars. But they will pay for the privilege - although perhaps not as much as you might think.
Pictures from the on-site bars in the run-up to gates opening on Wednesday (June 25) reveal the menu on offer to drinkers in one of the venues. There are dozens across the 1,000-acre site - with prices varying slightly from place to place.
However, they are broadly the same - and thirsty punters can expect to pay £6.95 for a pint of lager, provided by official beer, Brooklyn Pilsner. Wine aficionados, meanwhile, will face a £7.95 charge for a 175ml glass of white or red.
Elsewhere on the menu is Brothers cider (£6.95 a pint), Burrow Hill cider (£6.50 a pint), and Stonewall Inn IPA (£7.20 a pint). There are more drinks on offer at bars across the Glastonbury site, ranging from real ales to cocktails, as well as Guinness in selected spots.
For the non-drinkers savouring the atmosphere, most soft drinks - such as lemonade or cola - cost £3 for a half. And at the other end of the spectrum - premium spirits - are available at £7.95.
Hundreds of thousands of pints are consumed by thirsty revellers in the fields of Worthy Farm each year, with the 2025 crowd set to enjoy a cold one in front of headliners The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young.
And they might well need in sore need of refreshment, with weather experts warning of a fresh heatwave set to hit the UK over weekend - right when the music gets started at Glastonbury.
Glastonbury Festival 2025 weather forecast
While more changeable weather is expected in the next couple of days - including some possible showers on Thursday - temperatures are set to rise at the weekend, hitting 29C on Saturday, then potentially 30C on Sunday and 31C on Monday, the Met Office said, just as people begin packing up their tents and heading home.
Oli Claydon, a spokesperson for the Met Office, said: “Wednesday will be warmer, though an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms, with a maximum of 28C in the South East. Through the day we will have some showers moving into south-western parts, with a thunderstorm risk in the South East.
“As we go into Thursday, there will be heavy showers potentially in the east, but there will be some clear spells in there as well, with a maximum of 27C. Not everywhere will see the showers and there will be some dry spells around as well. Friday will see a maximum of 27C again as the high, the showers will clear away to the north east, with local drizzle in parts of the South West and Wales through the day.
“When we go into the weekend is when we start to see the temperatures get higher, with 29C in the South East. On Sunday there could be some cloud and showers about in the north and North West, that will ease through the day then it will be dry and clear with good sunny spells, potentially 30C on Sunday in the South East.”
Monday could see 30C or even 31C but the certainty around that is not very high yet, Mr Claydon added.
