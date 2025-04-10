Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glastonbury Festival ticket resale dates have been announced for 2025 - here’s when hopefuls will get one last chance to be there for headliners The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival fans have one last chance to snare tickets to the world’s most iconic outdoor music event as the date for this year’s ticket resale has finally been announced. Last month Glastonbury 2025 headliners The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo were announced as joining Neil Young at the top of the bill.

Taking to the legendary Pyramid Stage on the Friday will be British band The 1975, followed by Canadian singer-songwriter Young on the Saturday, and US singer Rodrigo taking the final Sunday slot. Sir Rod Stewart will also be appearing in the coveted teatime legends slot on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other huge acts announced for this year’s festival include Charli XCX, Biffy Clyro, Franz Ferdinand, Alanis Morissette, Wolf Alice, Blossoms, Wet Leg and Scissor Sisters. Glastonbury is taking a fallow year in 2026 to allow the farmland to recover, so it’s now or not until at least 2027 for those hoping to get their hands on one of the coveted tickets.

The crowd watching Coldplay performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival | Yui Mok/PA Wire

Glastonbury tickets 2025

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 sold out in 40 minutes when they went on sale in November, so for anyone who wasn’t lucky enough to snap one up, the ticket resale offers one last ditch attempt to be at the event this year.

Every year in April, any tickets where a deposit was paid in November but the full amount wasn’t settled within the balance payment window, are put back up for grabs in the Glastonbury ticket resale. Understandably, there are only a very limited number of tickets available, which include both general admission tickets and ticket plus coach travel options.

The resale this year will take place at 6pm on April 24 for ticket plus coach travel options and 9am on April 27 for General Admission tickets via glastonbury.seetickets.com. Any cancelled accommodation options including Worthy View, Sticklinch, and campervan/caravan passes, will be made available at 11am on April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone hoping to buy a ticket must be registered. If you are not already registered, the festival recommends registering by April 18 to allow for the registration to be processed and resubmitted if needed. Registration closes at 5pm April 23, and will not reopen until after the resale.

Tickets cost £378.50 (including a £5 booking fee per ticket) plus postage and packing at £10.25 per order, or £2.75 per order for coach tickets.

Glastonbury 2025 dates

Glastonbury Festival 2025 will take place over five days from June 25 to 29. Revellers are able to arrive at Worthy Farm from 8am on the Wednesday, however the main stages don't open until the Friday.

But there’s plenty of entertainment to keep people occupied before that, including music at smaller venues across the site. And getting there before everything gets underway means festival-goers can set up camp and meet their neighbours before it all gets messy - literally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shops will also be open for those last-minute dressing up purchases and any forgotten essentials. And with food stalls in full swing too, the first couple of days offer the opportunity for familiarising yourself with the site and chilling out before the madness steps up a notch on Friday.