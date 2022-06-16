This year’s festival will see Jo Whiley, Jack Saunders and Clara Amfo present live coverage and performance highlights

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Glastonbury Festival is back, bigger than ever.

Fans can expect to see over 80 acts, across the weekend, with live coverage from the BBC ensuring those who don’t have tickets can still join in the fun.

But who will be presenting Glastonbury? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Glastonbury?

Glastonbury Festival will be returning to Worthy Farm from 22 June to 26 June for the first time in two years.

Revellers watch the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival on June 29, 2019 (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Over 200,000 people are expected to attend, after the 2020 and 2021 festivals were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Where can I watch Glastonbury 2022?

The BBC will be offering live coverage of all the legendary performances and magical moments from Glastonbury.

You can catch the world-famous festival on BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four and BBC Sounds from 22 - 26 June.

For the first time, the BBC have created their own Glastonbury channel on BBC iPlayer, which will live stream the festival highlights throughout the weekend.

Who will present Glastonbury 2022?

There are lots of presenters at Glastonbury this year including familiar faces and first-timers.

Lauren Laverne, Jack Saunders, Jo Whiley and Clara Amfo will be hosting this year’s festival (Pic: BBC/Ray Burmiston/Matt Burlem)

The BBC have released a full list of who will be hosting this year’s festival.

The lineup includes:

AFRODEUTSCHE

Cerys Matthews

Clara Amfo

Danny Howard

Dermot O’Leary

DJ Target

Huw Stephens

Jack Saunders

Jaguar

James Ballardie

Jamz Supernova

Jo Whiley

Lauren Laverne

Matt Everitt

Sian Eleri

Steve Lamacq

Tiffany Calver

Tom Ravenscroft

Vick Hope

Zoe Ball

Here is a brief overview of some of this year’s presenters, who you might be more than familiar with.

Lauren Laverne

Lauren Laverne attends the Audio & Radio Industry Awards in 2021 (Pic: Getty Images)

Lauren Laverne is a BBC radio DJ best known for her role on Radio 1 and Radio 6.

Currently she hosts Desert Island Discs and is a regular presenter on BBC One’s The One Show.

Laverne took to Twitter to share her excitement about Glastonbury, in her tweet she mentioned her BBC co-presenter Jo Whiley.

Her tweet said: “Getting ready for a big week and an even bigger weekend with wonderful@jowhiley who has now been putting up with me for TWENTY YEARS!”

Jo Whiley

Jo Whiley poses at iconic grassroots live music venue The Lexington in 2021 (Pic: Getty Images for The National Lottery)

Jo Whiley is a BBC DJ who began her career on BBC Radio 1, with the Jo Whiley Show.

She currently presents her radio show on Radio 2 after making the move in 2011.

Whiley took to Twitter to share a photograph of herself and co-presenter Lauren Laverne.

Whiley’s tweet said: “Getting reacquainted with some very good friends”

Jack Saunders

Jack Saunders (L) and Becca D pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest, 2021 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Jack Saunders is a BBC radio DJ and TV presenter who hosts the late-night show and Future Sounds on BBC Radio 1.

The 29-year-old graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2014 and joined BBC Radio 1 in September 2018.

His genre spans rock and alternative music to new and emerging artists.

Clara Amfo

Clara Amfo attends the UK Premiere Of “House of Gucci” (Pic: Getty Images)

Clara Amfo is a BBC radio presenter, television presenter, podcast host and voice-over artist.

She is best known for her weekly mid-morning Radio 1 show.

In her seven years with BBC Radio 1, Amfo has interviewed everyone from Lizzo to Jay-Z.