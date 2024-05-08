Grateful Dead Memorabilia Auction: Over 300 iconic items up for bidding
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fans of hallowed psychedelic legends The Grateful Dead (hello Deadheads!) might want to start saving some money, with the announcement that ANALOGr, the leading online auction platform specializing in iconic music memorabilia, are to undertake an auction of over 300 pieces of band memorabilia.
“DEAD FOREVER” is set to feature never-before-seen items from the band’s history, including what is considered the “crown jewel” of the auction: the Grateful Dead Road Case which was retired after their very last show at Soldier Field on July 9, 1995.
Drawer #1 contains both over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceutical drugs while drawer #2 holds touring backstage passes and drawer #3 contains pharmacy items like rolling papers, band-aids, lighters, toothpaste and other items.
In the case of the Grateful Dead road case, its significance extends beyond the band's final show in 1995. While it did indeed retire from active duty after Soldier Field, it continued to be utilized by Phil Lesh and Friends on the road, acquiring additional items such as a 2005 road atlas.
The auction will also see Jerry Garcia's last Grateful Dead Touring Rig, which included Bob Weir's renowned McIntosh MC 2300 amplifier from the 1974 Wall of Sound tour. Debuting in Denver, Colorado, in December 1992, this guitar rig was used by Garcia in every Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia show until the band's final performance in July 1995.
Bidders will also have the chance to bid on other items such as The Grateful Dead Europe ’72 Itinerary Book from Dan Healy, Jerry Garcia’s Open Back Vintage EV12 Speaker and Open Back Vintage Double Speaker Cab, “Steal Your Peach” 1994 Spring Tour Artwork by Biffie, Erik Hawkey “The Untouchables” Summer 1995 Grateful Dead artwork and Garcia and Weir signed checks from a 1992 David Letterman appearance and more.
Known for their improvisational and experimental approach to music, The Grateful Dead fused rock, folk, country, and jazz elements with psychedelic sounds, creating a unique and distinctive style that resonated with audiences.
The band's influence on the psychedelic music movement is underscored by their long, improvisational live performances and their commitment to musical exploration. Their place has forever been etched in pop culture history also, with references in television shows such as “The Simpsons” and many more over the decades, through to Ben & Jerry’s naming an ice cream flavour after the Dead’s frontman, Jerry Garcia.
When does the DEAD FOREVER auction take place?
Bidding for the auction begins on ANALOGr's website at 9 AM EST on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Registration to participate in the auction is currently open.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.