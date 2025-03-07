80s rock superstar Ann Wilson has beaten cancer - but is now performing on stage in a wheelchair after a fall left her in too much pain to do shows standing up.

Heart star Ann Wilson has been performing in a wheelchair after suffering a nasty fall five days before her tour kicked off.

The 74-year-old singer postponed Heart's 2024 tour last summer after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and undergoing surgery. The good news is that she has since completed treatment and has been given the all clear.

However, just days before her tour finally got under way, she took a fall which left her in so much pain, she chooses to sit down during performances.

During an episode of the 'After Dinner Thinks With Ann Wilson' podcast, she explained: "I think some people thought that I was in a wheelchair because of cancer, which I just kicked its a** and I'm nice and clear now. It's not about cancer.

"It's about me being a klutz and missing a step and falling into a parking lot and busting my elbow in three places and then having to have it pinned back together with screws and all that kind of stuff."

She went on to add: "In other ways, I'm perfectly fine. It's just I don't have the use of my left arm right now. So it's hard to navigate when you just have one hand and your other whole arm is in a sling …

"And you don't have the same balance. So I had to get used to that. And singing on stage, I really think that the pain level is still way too high for me to take it out of the sling so I chose to sit because then I can just concentrate on singing and not on keeping my balance and having somebody out there catching me when I reel to the side."

Heart kicked off the Royal Flush tour in Las Vegas on February 28 and they will continue performing across North America throughout the year until August when the shows conclude with a turn at The Great Allentown Fair in Allentown, Pennsylvania on August 27.