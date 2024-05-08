Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ready to feel old, alternative music fans of a similar age? This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first show played by Hundred Reasons, one of the alternative community's most enduring and beloved acts during the halcyon days of Kerrang! TV and P-Rock.

Known for their tireless touring scheduling when breaking through, coupled with the success of their debut album “Ideas Above Our Station,” the group are set to once again head out on the road, but rather than punk venues of old, the group are set to perform a special 25th-anniversary show at London’s Royal Albert Hall instead.

In a statement regarding the announcement, the band were quoted as saying: “It's a dream for us to get to play The Albert Hall 25 years since we played our first show. As our only headline show in the books, we want this to be a proper celebration of all things Hundred Reasons. It'll be a very special night and we'll have a few surprises up our sleeves as well.”

“We'd love our fans to come along and celebrate with us as we don't know if we'll ever do something like this ever again. The tour in 2023 was very special for us and with the London show being our biggest yet at The Hammersmith Apollo, The Albert Hall seems like a special way to celebrate 25 years of the band."

The band have also drafted in support for the show, in the form of another cult band from that era of powerful emo - Rival Schools, whom those again of a certain age will remember their music video “Used For Glue” was a perennial feature on music television back when “United By Fate,” the group’s album, was released in 2001.

When are Hundred Reasons’ performing at London’s Royal Albert Hall?

Hundred Reasons’ 25th-anniversary show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is scheduled to take place on May 7 2024.

Where can I get tickets to see Hundred Reasons performing at the Royal Albert Hall?

Tickets to see both Hundred Reasons and Rival Schools performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London are set to go on sale from 10am on May 14 2024 through MyTicket.

What have Hundred Reasons performed when they last played live?

