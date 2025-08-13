Jazz singer Sheila Jordan’s daughter Tracey Jordan confirmed her mother’s death in an Instagram post.

Tracey Jordan took to Instagram to share the news that her jazz singer mother Sheila Jordan has died at the age of 96. Tracey wrote: “Dear Jazz Family & Friends,

My dearest mum Sheila Jordan passed away peacefully this afternoon, Monday, August 11 at 3:50 pm.

“Her friend Joan Belgrave was playing her a bebop tune called Bill for Bennie, by her late husband Marcus Belgrave…my mom fell asleep listening to the music she loved and helped define.

“Thank you for your support and generosity, the money raised on her GoFundMe page will be used to pay off medical debt and secure a plot for her at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Jazz Corner…a memorial service will be planned in the future at Saint Peter’s Church in New York City.”

In response to Tracey’s news about her mum, one fan wrote: “Sending love, support & prayers Tracey. Your mother has laid great foundations in her time. She has done the work creating a loving daughter as well. My sincere love to you 👑🙏🏽🤍✨✨✨,” whilst another said: “So sorry for your loss, sending condolences 💐 & the world has lost a pioneering bright spirit but her legacy will live on ❤️.”

Emmet Cohen took to Facebook and wrote: “RIP to one of the greatest spirits jazz has ever known — Sheila Jordan. A truly original artist, a kind friend to so many, and a fearless jazz warrior. I’m forever grateful for her mentorship and deeply inspired by the joyous and generous way she lived her life. When she joined us on Emmet’s Place, she was 93 years old and tackled that five-floor walk-up with ease! She dubbed herself our “spiritual grandmother,” and that’s exactly who she became— to so many. Sheila Jordan will forever hold a place in my heart .”

Sheila Jordan was brought up by her grandparents who struggled with alcoholism and was born in Detroit on November 18, 1928. When she moved to New York in the 1950s, she married pianist Duke Jordan but she brought up their daughter Tracey as a single mother because of his heroin addiction.

Rolling Stone described Sheila Jordan as someone who “paved the way for the likes of Norah Jones and Diana Krall.” According to Variety when Sheila’s daughter Tracey was in college,” her career gained momentum and she began releasing albums at a steady clip in the late 1970s and continued performing into recent months. Her latest album, “Portrait Now,” was released earlier this year; over the years she also appeared as a featured vocalist on albums by Carla Bley, Cameron Brown, George Gruntz, Bob Moses and Roswell Rudd, among others, and taught jazz vocal workshops at the City College of New York and other institutions.”