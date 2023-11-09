Inhaler play a show at their hometown of Dublin on November 11

Inhaler have announced the support acts for their huge hometown show in Dublin.

The rockers will bring their European Tour to an end with a gig at 3Arena on Saturday, November 11. It follows shows in Belfast, Glasgow, London and Blackpool in recent days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inhaler, who formed in Dublin in 2012, will play a sold out gig in their hometown as the culmination of their current tour. It comes following the release of he band's second album earlier this year.

For the show the band have announced extra special support acts. Here's all you need to know:

Who are the support acts for Dublin show?

Inhaler will be joined by Stockport's finest Blossoms for the show at the 3Arena on November 11. The other opening act will be SOAK.

Blossoms and SOAK are only opening for the show in Dublin, which is the biggest on the recent leg of the tour. In a statement, Inhaler said: "We never thought when we started a band, we’d be saying this but we’re taking ‘Cuts & Bruises’ to 3Arena in Dublin for our final show of the year and there’s no better place for us to end it than at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’ve had the best of times travelling around the world and seeing you all these past few months. This is going to be our last gig for now, so we want this night to be a celebration of all of you who have been with us the last few years. To make it the best show it can possibly be, we’ve invited our friends Blossoms to be special guests, as well as the brilliant SOAK."