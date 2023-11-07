Inhaler tour door times: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom concert start and end times
Inhaler will play a second show at Barrowland Ballroom
Inhaler will continue their European tour with a second night in Glasgow. The Irish rockers will return to Barrowland Ballroom for a sold out concert on Tuesday (November 7). It follows dates in London and Blackpool.
Inhaler will bring the tour to an end with shows in Belfast and Dublin. The hometown show in the Irish capital will bring the curtain down on the run of gigs. But what are the timings for the remaining dates? Here's all you need to know:
Inhaler Glasgow door times
The doors will open at around 6.30pm based on previous shows on the tour. Support acts will perform before Inhaler take to the stage.
Inhaler concert start time
The Inhaler show at Barrowland Ballroom will start at 7pm, according to the venue's website. Inhaler will take to the stage later in the evening.
Inhaler show end time
Barrowland Ballroom advise that the show will end by 11pm. But based on previous shows, you can expect Inhaler's performance to finish at around 10.30pm - all times are approximate.
How long is a Inhaler show?
The Irish rockers have performed for around 90 minutes at Glasgow tonight. Prior shows has seen the band take to the stage at around 9pm/ 9.05pm and play to around 10.30pm.