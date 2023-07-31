Iron Maiden's The Future Past tour will head to Munich next.

The iconic heavy band have been on the road across Europe in recent months - including three shows in Germany in the last week. Iron Maiden will be joined by support acts for the shows in Munich this week.

The European leg of the band's world tour will come to an end with a gig in Wacken on Friday, 4 August. Iron Maiden will then head to North America for a run of shows.

But how long will they be on stage and what could the setlist be? Here's all you need to know:

When are Iron Maiden's shows in Munich?

The band will play the Olympiahalle (Olympic Hall) in Munich on Monday, 31 July and Tuesday, 1 August as part of the band's The Future Past tour.

How long are Iron Maiden's concerts?

The Future Past tour has seen the band play two shows in Germany so far - including stops in Dortmund and Frankfurt. It gives fans a hint of how long to expect the upcoming gigs in Munich could last.

For both of Iron Maiden's shows in Dortmund on 25 and 26 July at the Westfalenhalle, the band took to the stage at 8.55pm and performed until 10pm. The set lasted 65 minutes (1 hour 5 minutes).

Iron Maiden's next stop on the Future Past tour was at Festhalle in Frankfurt on Saturday, 29 July. The band's set also ran from 8.55pm until 10pm - lasting 65 minutes.

Fans heading to Munich can likely expect similar timings as previous shows in Germany this week. However timings could change and the above is not gospel.

What are the start times for Munich shows?

Iron Maiden's concerts in the German city will begin at 7.30pm each night, according to the venue's website. The doors will open at 5.30pm.

A support act will perform before Iron Maiden each night. The band will then take to the stage and perform a set.

What is the potential setlist?

Iron Maiden have played three shows in Germany so far on the Future Past tour. The set they played was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

Caught Somewhere in Time

Stranger in a Strange Land

The Writing on the Wall

Days of Future Past

The Time Machine

The Prisoner

Death of the Celts

Can I Play With Madness

Heaven Can Wait

Alexander the Great

Fear of the Dark

Iron Maiden