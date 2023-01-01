He co-founded the band along with Isaac Brock

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has died at the age of 45.

The band announced his passing in a post on Facebook in the early hours of Sunday (1 January). It read: “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah.

“He laid down to restand simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time.

“These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

Here is all you need to know:

Is Jeremiah Green’s cause of death known?

Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer Jeremiah Green has died aged 45 after a brief battle with stage four cancer

Variety report that Jeremiah Green died following a battle with cancer. The band announced his stage four cancer diagnosis on Wednesday (28 December).

In a post on social media, Modest Mouse’s account wrote: “Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment.

“It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send "good vibes"( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great. Thank you and love, Isaac Brock.”

Did Jeremiah Green found Modest Mouse?

The drummer was a founding member of the band along with Isaac Brock. The pair lived in the state of Washington in 1992.

Modest Mouse have released seven albums since forming. Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr joined the band for a spell in 2006.