John Mayer tour door times: what time do doors open at Dallas show and concert start time?

John Mayer's Solo tour will come to Dallas next

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago
The door times for John Mayer's Solo tour shows have been confirmed.

He will be continuing with a show at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, 28 October. He will then head to Houston for another Texas concert.

Tickets are still available for the show this weekend - with Ticketmaster having a limited number of verified resale ones on sale. Prices start at $99 each plus fees but rise much higher.

But what time will the concert start? Here's all you need to know:

What are the door times for John Mayer?

The doors will open at 6.30pm, the venue's website has confirmed. Expect similar timings throughout the Solo tour.

When does the concert start?

The show itself will start at 8pm - but John Mayer will not perform straight away. A support act - JP Saxe - will perform prior to the headline act.

Based on previous shows, you can expect John Mayer's set to begin at around 9.05pm, or slightly earlier.

How long is a John Mayer show?

The star has performed for around 2 hours each night on the Solo tour. For example during the gig in Chicago on 18 October, he played from 8.55pm until 10.55pm.

His show at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore lasted even longer from 9.05pm until 11.10pm.

