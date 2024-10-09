Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Musician Johnny Neel had suffered a stroke five years ago but passed away from heart failure.

Johnny Neel’s former bandmate Warren Haynes took to Facebook to pay tribute to him and said: “RIP Johnny Neel. Aside from being an amazing musician and singer, Johnny was one of the funniest people on the planet- a true character. “Johnny Leel stories,” as we refer to them in our little chunk of the music world, are legendary.”

Warren Haynes went on to say that Johnny “had an “uncanny ability to draw from so many musical styles and genres was amazing and his gift for improvisation was unmatched. We wrote a lot of music together, we played a lot of music together, and we travelled the world together, and maybe most importantly, we had a lot of fun times and created a lot of beautiful memories. Hence the stories. Johnny’s music and his legacy will live on forever. Miss you Neely.” WH.

Johnny Neel became part of the Allman Brothers Band when he joined them on keyboards and harmonica back in 19989. He co-wrote four of their songs, including the single, ‘Good Clean Fun’ and also co-wrote ‘Maydell’ which was on the group’s final album "Hittin the Note" in 2003.

Ultimate Classic Rock reported that “Born blind on June 11, 1954, in Wilmington, Delaware, Neel had already recorded his first single with a group called the Shapes of Soul before reaching his teens. He was listening to "Motown, soul music, pretty much back then. There were a lot of black influences down at the blind school," Neel later remembered. "I went to the Maryland School of the Blind in Baltimore. Everyone there either played piano or tuned one.”

Johnny Neel suffered a stroke five years ago, his death was announced by Doug Jones, a business manager at Straight Up Studio in Nashville, a studio which Johnny Neel owned. Doug said:"We have sad news to share. Johnny Neel passed away today from a massive heart failure. His wife Christine and his daughter Johnna were by his side," the post said. "As many of you know, Johnny had a stroke in 2019 and never quite recovered from it. We are deeply saddened and will miss him greatly."