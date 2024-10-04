Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

French-American rapper Lucas Coly has died at the age of just 27.

The news was confirmed by his manager on Thursday (3 October). A Instagram story post by his agency, I Discover Stars, read, “I’m going to be in mourning... My brother is gone. Don’t wait until someone dies to give them their flowers.”

In another statement which has since been deleted, Coly’s manager said there is “a hole in my heart right now.” According to Us Weekly, he wrote, “Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here. Honestly, Lucas it hasn’t set in yet because I refuse to believe you are gone.”

The musician was most famous for his viral single, “I Just Wanna”, released in 2016. Police have confirmed he died by suicide, but the exact circumstances surrounding his death remains unclear. According to the comments on his Instagram page, however, his fans had been concerned about him as in his last Instagram Story he said “I love y’all”.

Fans took to the comments section to speak about their shock at his death at such a young age and also share messages of condolence. One said: “May God give you the peace you deserve. rest easy my brother. Love.”

Another person said: “This hurt my heart so bad I was crying this morning. I don’t get too invested in peoples personal lies, but this hurt me so much. I wish we had another moment so that you could be saved. It did not have to end like this. I’m sorry we didn’t get to you in time.” Many people also said they were crying.

French-American rapper Lucas Coly who has died aged 27. Photo by Instagram/@iamlucascoly. | Instagram/@iamlucascoly

One woman, called Star Williams, who called herself a close friend of Coly wrote: “I called you, I texted you and i messaged you . . . I dont want ts to be real. I dont wanna say RIP.” In her Instagram Stories, Williams shared a photo of her friend and wrote: “You were so special, so talented, so ambitious and so humble.”

His agency released a short track, called “Just Pray” which they dedicated to the rapper shortly after announcing his untimely death.

Coley was born in France in 1996 and moved to the United States when he was eight-years-old. He started his career almost a decade ago by sharing his music on social platforms Vine and SoundCloud. In an interview shortly after he found fame in 2017, he told DJ Small Eyez: “I’m looking forward to making more music with French in it. I feel like that’ll expand. I got French fans, I got fans, of course, in other countries, so I got to come home now.”

Showing his dedication to the music industry, he added: “I didn’t really do good in school, so that’s really my main struggle,” he recalled, explaining how he “barely” graduated. “I just want to rap. If it’s not music or not making music, I want to do nothing.”

He was known for his songs “I Just Wanna,” “Break Ya Back” and “Numb,” which have gained 19 million, 11 million and 10 million views on YouTube, respectively. He had 1.2 million followers on Instagram, with another 470,000 subscribers on his YouTube.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.