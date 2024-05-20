Jon Wysocki, founding drummer for nu-metal act Staind, has died at age 53
The drummer and founding member of nu-metal act Staind - known for their album-chart topping Break The Cycle - Jon Wysocki has died at the age of 53. No official cause of death has been announced, though according to reports from Blabbermouth, the musician had been suffering from liver issues shortly before his death.
Staind wrote a tribute on social media, writing: “We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994. We came together with Mike, Aaron, and Johnny April in 1995 and founded Staind. The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together.”
“From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to Jon’s family, and fans around the world who loved him.”
Wysocki’s current band, Soil, also wrote on social media: “Today we lost one of the greats. Jon Wysocki was not only a great friend, a great drummer, but a great human being. It was an honour to have him in SOiL for the time we did. We had so many laughs, so many good times. You will be missed dearly. Until we meet again dear friend…..”
Wysocki joined Stand in 1993 alongside Aaron Lewis, Mike Mushok and Johnny April, who would go on to release their debut album “Tormented” in 1996, which led to at first repulsion and then interest from Limp Bizkit frontman, Fred Durst.
Wysocki would be involved with the group during their rise to fame, drumming on the albums “Dysfunction” in 1999, their UK album chart-topping “Break The Cycle” in 2001 with the singles “It’s Been A While” and “Outside,” “14 Shades of Grey” in 2003, “Chapter V” in 2005, “The Illusion of Progress” in 2008 and “Staind” in 2011.
