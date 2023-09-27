Jungkook looks to once again make a dent in the Western singles charts, and has drafted Jack Harlow for that task

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After the success of ‘Seven’ featuring Latto, will BTS member Jungkook see the same Billboard chart success with his new single, ‘3D,’ due for release later this week (September 29 2023). He certainly has managed to rope in a very strong name from the US music scene and is drumming up anticipation through the release of a teaser trailer.

Collaborating this time with Jack Harlow, Billboard earlier this week teased what listeners could expect from the new track: "Jungkook's second solo single, '3D (feat. Jack Harlow),' is a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jungkook following 'Seven' Jack Harlow has featured in this track, bringing his unique rap style and adding zest to the song.”

In July this year, Jungkook revealed that he would be dropping more music ahead of a mini-album in November on ‘Suchwita,’ a talk show hosted by his fellow BTS member, Suga. The interview also revealed that the only reason Jungkook started his solo career was once he heard ‘Seven,’ and felt compelled to work with it.