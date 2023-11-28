Kanye West is reportedly looking to buyout the contract of Lil Durk, after his record label refused clearance for the pair to collaborate on Ye's forthcoming album (Credit: Getty Images)

If people won’t let controversial hip-hop artist and fashion mogul Kanye West collaborate with artists, then “Ye” simply is going to buy out that artist’s contract. That is at least the message Yeezy is projecting after TMZ reported that the “Jesus Walks” singer is looking to buy out the contract of Lil Durk, following the pair’s performance on stage in Dubai over the weekend. Kanye, Lil Durk, and the other featured artists, Ty Dolla $ign and Chicago rap luminary Bump J, shared the stage at Blu Dubai nightclub for the live debut of "Vultures."

Following the pair collaborating on Lil Durk’s track “Vultures,” which has gathered controversy already following Kanye’s stating that he is immune to antisemitism charges due to a “personal encounter,” the media outlet revealed through sources close to the situation that Todd Moscowitz, co-founder of 300 Records and current CEO of Alamo Records, would not allow clearance for Durk to participate in another song in Kanye West’s forthcoming album.

That has now led to West’s desire to “liberate” Durk from his current contract with Alamo Records, with those sources claiming that negotiations regarding Kanye West “acquiring” Lil Durk are underway. Durk signed to the label back in July 2018 after the release of his independent mixtape, “Just Cause Y'all Waited,” which peaked at number 57 on the Billboard 200.

Kanye West has long held strong opinions about the notion of ownership of music, and the latest situation involving Lil Durk and his label's unwillingness to let him collaborate with the controversial artist again brings up the idea of autonomy for an artist despite contracts. West has spoken out about artists having limited control over their own work, including how it is distributed, promoted, and monetized. He advocates for artists to have more agency and autonomy in their creative and business decisions - which in the case of Lil Durk seems to not be the case.

Who is Lil Durk?

Lil Durk performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Lil Durk, born Durk Derrick Banks on October 19, 1992, in the Englewood neighbourhood on the South Side of Chicago, is a prominent American rapper and singer. Growing up with significant responsibilities due to his father's incarceration when he was seven months old, Durk faced challenges like food shortages. He started building an online presence through platforms like Myspace and YouTube, and his interest in becoming a rapper grew as his fan base expanded.

Taking music seriously after becoming a father at 19, Durk dropped out of high school to join the Black Disciples, a Chicago street gang. This decision led to legal troubles, including time served in October 2011 for gun charges. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon. Durk gained attention in 2010 with a freestyle titled "Lamron Wasted" and singles like "L's Bitch" featuring Lil Reese. Despite setbacks with initial label plans, he pursued a full-time career in rap, gaining positive feedback for singles like "Sneak Dissin'" and "I'ma Hitta." His mixtape "Life Ain't No Joke" was released in 2012.

