Kanye West looks to buy out Lil Durk’s contract, as the pair share the stage in Dubai | Who is Lil Durk?
A longtime critic of the music industry and contracts, Kanye West is rumoured to be negotiating a buyout of Lil Durk’s contract
If people won’t let controversial hip-hop artist and fashion mogul Kanye West collaborate with artists, then “Ye” simply is going to buy out that artist’s contract. That is at least the message Yeezy is projecting after TMZ reported that the “Jesus Walks” singer is looking to buy out the contract of Lil Durk, following the pair’s performance on stage in Dubai over the weekend. Kanye, Lil Durk, and the other featured artists, Ty Dolla $ign and Chicago rap luminary Bump J, shared the stage at Blu Dubai nightclub for the live debut of "Vultures."
Following the pair collaborating on Lil Durk’s track “Vultures,” which has gathered controversy already following Kanye’s stating that he is immune to antisemitism charges due to a “personal encounter,” the media outlet revealed through sources close to the situation that Todd Moscowitz, co-founder of 300 Records and current CEO of Alamo Records, would not allow clearance for Durk to participate in another song in Kanye West’s forthcoming album.
That has now led to West’s desire to “liberate” Durk from his current contract with Alamo Records, with those sources claiming that negotiations regarding Kanye West “acquiring” Lil Durk are underway. Durk signed to the label back in July 2018 after the release of his independent mixtape, “Just Cause Y'all Waited,” which peaked at number 57 on the Billboard 200.
Kanye West has long held strong opinions about the notion of ownership of music, and the latest situation involving Lil Durk and his label's unwillingness to let him collaborate with the controversial artist again brings up the idea of autonomy for an artist despite contracts. West has spoken out about artists having limited control over their own work, including how it is distributed, promoted, and monetized. He advocates for artists to have more agency and autonomy in their creative and business decisions - which in the case of Lil Durk seems to not be the case.
Who is Lil Durk?
Lil Durk, born Durk Derrick Banks on October 19, 1992, in the Englewood neighbourhood on the South Side of Chicago, is a prominent American rapper and singer. Growing up with significant responsibilities due to his father's incarceration when he was seven months old, Durk faced challenges like food shortages. He started building an online presence through platforms like Myspace and YouTube, and his interest in becoming a rapper grew as his fan base expanded.
Taking music seriously after becoming a father at 19, Durk dropped out of high school to join the Black Disciples, a Chicago street gang. This decision led to legal troubles, including time served in October 2011 for gun charges. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon. Durk gained attention in 2010 with a freestyle titled "Lamron Wasted" and singles like "L's Bitch" featuring Lil Reese. Despite setbacks with initial label plans, he pursued a full-time career in rap, gaining positive feedback for singles like "Sneak Dissin'" and "I'ma Hitta." His mixtape "Life Ain't No Joke" was released in 2012.
In 2013, due to the success of tracks like "L's Anthem" and "Dis Ain't What U Want," Lil Durk signed a joint venture deal with his collective Only the Family and Def Jam Recordings. His mixtape "Signed to the Streets" in 2013 and its sequel continued to solidify his presence. Durk released his debut studio album, "Remember My Name," in 2015, followed by "Lil Durk 2X" in 2016.
Over the years, Lil Durk has navigated shifts in his career, including signing with Alamo Records in 2018. His mixtape "Just Cause Y'all Waited" (2018) marked a new phase in his independent journey. Notable singles like "3 Headed Goat," collaborations with artists like Drake ("Laugh Now Cry Later"), and albums like "The Voice" (2020) and "The Voice of the Heroes" (with Lil Baby, 2021) contributed to his commercial resurgence. In 2022, Lil Durk achieved consecutive number-one albums with "7220" and "Almost Healed." The latter featured the high-charting single "All My Life" with J. Cole.
